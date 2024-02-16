Global Compression Therapy Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 is projected to reach $5.4 billion by 2031

Compression Therapy Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compression therapy market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the global compression therapy market is expected to be driven primarily by Compression Therapy Market Trends such as a rise in prevalence of target diseases like deep vein thrombosis, varicose veins and lymphedema, increase in number of populations approaching advanced age, rise in obesity incidences among adults and increase in the geriatric population.



𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Sigvaris Group, Juzo, Arjo, Tactile Medical, Biocompression Systems, Cardinal Health Inc., Convatec Group PLC, Spectrum Healthcare, 3M, Gottfried Medical, Inc.



𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞, the market is classified into static compression therapy and dynamic compression therapy. The dynamic compression therapy segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth of Compression Therapy Market Size during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the adoption of static compression therapy and a rise in the number of patients of target diseases like deep vein thrombosis and lymphedema. For instance, according to the data by Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, in February 2023, the precise number of people affected by deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) is unknown, although as many as 900,000 people could be affected each year in the U.S. Hence, this increases in the number of target population can help in the adoption of the compression thereby increasing the growth of the market.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market is classified into varicose vein treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, lymphedema treatment, leg ulcer treatment, and other applications. The lymphedema treatment segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, owing to an upsurge in demand of compression therapy among patients of varicose veins. Moreover, the increase in the prevalence of varicose vein, and advancements in compression therapy also contribute to the growth of the market.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, E-commerce and others. The E-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, owing to an upsurge in demand for compression therapy products among E-Commerce platforms. Moreover, the increase in the prevalence of target diseases, and rise in the number of E-Commerce platforms also contribute to the growth of the market.



𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA). In 2021, North America was the dominant region and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to high expenditure in the research and development activities by the market players, increase in the number market players present in the region and surge in the product launches in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the analysis period, owing to increase in the number of patients of deep vein thrombosis which helps to accelerate the demand for compression therapy and the increasing number of strategies and trends adopted by the Compression Therapy Industry such as product launch and product approval.



