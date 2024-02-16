Display Dielectric Material Market Projected to Grow at 7.8% CAGR, Reaching $113.1 Billion by 2032

Display Dielectric Material Market

An increase in demand for LCD and OLED displays is anticipated to drive the growth of the global display dielectric materials market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Display Dielectric Material Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Technology (LCD, LED, OLED, TFT-LCD, Others), by Application (Transparent, Conventional, 3D, Flexible Display): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The display dielectric material market was valued at $53.33 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $113.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.

A steady increase in the demand for LCD and OLED displays has led, in turn, to an increase in demand for dielectric materials. This surge in demand is predicted to be one of the important factors driving the growth of the global display dielectric materials market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the high cost of dielectric materials may hamper the display dielectric materials market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the growing demand for advanced displays has caused a massive surge in adoption of dielectric materials that can withstand repeated bending and stretching without losing their characteristics. This growing adoption of dielectric materials is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the display dielectric materials market during the forecast period.

Electronic displays, such as liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, employ a display dielectric. The primary purpose of the display dielectric material is to physically insulate the display. Dielectric materials have a high electrical resistance and the ability to store electrical energy in an electric field. The dielectric substance used in displays helps regulate the electric fields that illuminate the pixels. As a result, high-quality photographs are created.

The display dielectric material market outlook is segmented into technology and application and region.The LED sub-segment accounted for the majority of display dielectric materials market share in 2022. There is an overall increase in the adoption of LED displays worldwide in sports events, concerts, as well as in retail, transportation, and hospitality sectors due to the various advantages offered by LED displays including high brightness, vibrant colors, and low power consumption. This surge in demand for LED displays is predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth by 2032.

The conventional sub-segment of the display dielectric materials market accounted for the majority of market share in 2022. The increasing use of display dielectric materials in conventional displays like LCDs to improve their performance and colored accuracy is expected to drive the conventional sub-segment growth by 2032. Besides, dielectric materials are also utilized to enhance the optical properties of the display thus, allowing for improved viewing angles.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growing sales of smartphones and laptops in countries, such as Japan, China, South Korea, and India has led to a surge in demand for display dielectric materials. This surge in demand is projected to help the display dielectric materials market in Asia-Pacific region to grow at a stunning rate of 8.3% by 2032.

The key players profiled in the display dielectric material market trends report include Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, DuPont, SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD., Nippon Chemical Industrial CO., LTD., SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD., LG Chem, DONGJIN SEMICHEM CO LTD., Nitto Denko Corporation, and ENF Technology.

