Proud Achievement from EMU Faculty of Pharmacy Graduates

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Pharmacy 2023 graduate Zahra Nahavandi and 2022 graduate Seyedehdelaram Ghalehbandi ranked as the top students in the Iran National Pharmacy Board Examination, making EMU Faculty of Pharmacy extremely proud with their achievements. Zahra Nahavandi ranked as the first student with a score of 120 points out of 150 in the 26th round of the exam which was held in January, 2024. On the other hand, Seyedehdelaram Ghalehbandi was the top ranking student in Iran National Pharmacy Board Examination held last year.

Making a statement on the topic, EMU Faculty of Pharmacy Dean Prof. Dr. Hayrettin Ozan Gülcan stated that as the faculty, they are extremely proud with the achievements of their students, adding that EMU students consistently deliver great performances. Noting that the achievements are a reflection of students’ intense academic training and also their commitment on self-development at the highest standards, Prof. Dr. Gülcan wholeheartedly congratulated all graduates who have performed outstanding success in the exam. Emphasizing that success is not only an outcome of students’ individual efforts and hard work but also is a reflection of EMU Faculty of Pharmacy’s supporting environment and good quality education offered at the faculty, Prof. Dr. Gülcan expressed that they share the pride of their graduates and the families.