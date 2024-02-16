Wortmann Group Steps into the Future of Shoe Production and Distribution with Aptean's Retail PLM Software

Wortmann to Deploy Aptean Solution in Production Facilities in Germany and Hong Kong

MILAN, Italy, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, is pleased to announce that Wortmann Group has solidified its commitment to digital transformation with its investment in Aptean's next generation of technology, Aptean Retail PLM. The Wortmann Group plans to implement the industry-leading product lifecycle management solution at both its headquarters based in Germany and its subsidiary NOVI Footwear based in Hong Kong. The Wortmann Group is one of the leading shoe production and distribution companies in Europe. With its wide range of collections available worldwide – including renowned brands such as Tamaris, s.Oliver Shoes, Marco Tozzi, Jana and Caprice – the Wortmann Group has solidified its position in the shoe market over the past 50+ years. Through its daring approach, comprehensive understanding and exceptional business expertise, the company has consistently achieved remarkable growth.



After having successfully implemented the previous generation of PLM five years ago, Wortmann is confident in moving to the new cutting-edge Aptean Retail PLM. This upgrade will allow the manufacturer to leverage modern technologies such as 3D design and team collaboration features whilst also benefitting from new PLM functionality, including features to support sustainability and circular design for Wortmann Group’s biobased footwear production.

“In our fast-fashion shoe business, we need an easy-to-use and configurable PLM solution. Aptean PLM helped us to capture and digitize our creative ideas, allowing us to successfully move all our brands from an analog and spreadsheet driven product development process to digital-driven collection building,” said Fritz Haubrich, Head of Group IT at Wortmann Group. “Aptean has proven to be a trustworthy PLM provider, hence we decided to continue our cooperation and implement Aptean’s new PLM because we are convinced that this system will help us to master future challenges, in large part thanks to Aptean’s reliable and flexible team.”

“Over the past five years, Wortmann has proven to be an ideal partner, inspiring Aptean to deliver innovative PLM software that meets the demands of being a market leader in the footwear industry,” said Duane George, GM, EMEA and APAC, at Aptean. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership and be a part of their digital transformation journey as they transition to our state-of-the-art Aptean Retail PLM platform. We are confident that this cutting-edge technology will serve Wortmann well as they continue to push the boundaries of innovation by developing sustainable biobased footwear.”



The Wortmann Group, Detmold, known primarily for its Tamaris brand, is one of the largest shoe production and distribution companies in Europe and is considered the market leader for fashionable women's shoes. The collections are sold in over 70 countries and more than 15,000 shoe shops worldwide. Apart out from the top brand Tamaris, the group of companies includes the brands Marco Tozzi, Caprice, Jana and s.Oliver shoes. In addition, there is Novi Footwear International Co. Ltd. in Hong Kong, which counts numerous global retail chains among its customers. Internationally, the group has over 1,100 employees. Worldwide, about 30,000 workers produce for the Detmold-based company.

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premises deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

