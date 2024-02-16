Secure Logistics Market Growing at 8.4% CAGR to Hit $191.9 billion by 2032| Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

Secure Logistics Market

Increase in the demand for outsourcing branch and ATM service and increase in the demand for product integrity drive the growth of the secure logistics market

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure logistics Market by Application (Cash management, Diamonds, Jewelry & Precious Metal, Manufacturing, Others), by Type (Static, Mobile), by mode of transport (Roadways, Railways, and Airways), by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global secure logistics market was valued at $87.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $191.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global secure logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐥

𝐂𝐌𝐒

𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇

𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤'𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐁

𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐔𝐑𝐄 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝐋𝐋𝐂

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐫

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐈, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐋𝐞𝐦𝐮𝐢𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

Based on type, the static segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global secure logistics market revenue. However, mobile is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to secure mobility offered by the segment. The normal vehicles are not utilized, instead armored vehicles with advanced security systems are used for transportation. Similarly, air cargo services are also offered in the mobile logistics solutions where the precious cargo is shipped with the help of an aircraft. The goods are transported to the longer distances in less time and movement to international locations is also viable.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to heavy investment on the rail network or freight corridor for the movement of goods and packages in the Asia- Pacific region. For instance, in June 2022 the Indian government invested $245 million to improve the railways infrastructure. Similarly, China is also developing rail network across middle-east and to the Europe, and signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan's authorized economic operators, China, and the EU. These developments are expected to drive the growth of secure logistics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Based on application, the cash management segment held the largest market share in 2022. However, jewelry & precious metal segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise of safety standards and equipment adopted by the secure logistics firms. Thus, creating confidence in the client and assures the safety of the gemstones and jewelry.

