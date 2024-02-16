Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,253 in the last 365 days.

Finansh Launches FinBo: Simplifying Home Loans with new-age Innovative Technology

A happy family in front of their new home who availed Finansh's services for taking a home loan

Home Loans are now Simpler, Smarter and Stress-free

Finansh Logo with a arrow symbolizing growth

Finansh - India's Home Loan Experts

Finansh introduces FinBo in Pune, a novel platform offering customized, real-time home loan quotes, simplifying loan processes with its advanced algorithm.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune-based fintech startup, Finansh, is thrilled to introduce FinBo, an innovative platform set to transform the home loan process. Recently launched, FinBo stands out by providing instant, tailored loan quotes from top lenders in India, making it easier for borrowers to find the perfect home loan.

What makes FinBo unique is its advanced scoring algorithm, carefully crafted to match the lending criteria of various banks. This meticulous approach gives borrowers detailed and accurate loan options, similar to consulting multiple banks, all in one digital platform.

Finansh's dedication to excellence is evident in the great user feedback and high satisfaction scores across different platforms, highlighting the trust it has built with its users.

With a vision to make financial markets more accessible, Finansh is continually improving FinBo's features. Future updates will expand its usefulness by connecting MSMEs with suitable financial solutions and assisting individuals in exploring and obtaining investments and insurance, simplifying the financial journey for all users.

To explore how FinBo can simplify the home loan experience or to provide feedback, please visit the official Finansh website.

Shreyash Shah
Better Finansh Solutions Private Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Finansh Launches FinBo: Simplifying Home Loans with new-age Innovative Technology

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more