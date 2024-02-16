Commercial Dryer Market 2023: global industry growth, current trends and industry overview report forecast to 2032

Commercial Dryer Market Size

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Commercial dryer Market". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

As the name suggests, commercial dryers are used to remove water content from any type of fabric. These are used in hotels, multifamily buildings, laundromats, schools, hospitals, restaurants, and health clubs.

These are designed with multiple programming options, which offer high standard performance. These dryers work on a simple mechanism, which is centrifugal force.

The energy utilization by the commercial dryers is much higher as compared to the other residential dryers.

The dryer market is generally of two types, that is gas commercial dryer and electric commercial dryer. Gas commercial dryers are equipped with moisture sensors that analyze the moisture content in clothes and prevent them from being exposed to unnecessary heat.

Also, they automatically shut down when clothes get dry, reducing energy consumption. While electric commercial dryers use steam to remove wrinkles and odor from clothes, preventing them from wear and tear.

The global commercial dryers market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Factors such as growth in tourism, travel, lodging, and hotel industry, growing level of both international tourism & domestic travel, rise in disposable income, falling fares of airlines, increase in health tourism, rapid urbanization, busy lifestyle, improved standard of living, and change in perception of people towards comfort, convenience, and wellness drive the growth of the market for the commercial laundry machine. All these factors increase the need for laundry services and thereby, many laundry startups are coming up, thereby boosting the commercial dryer market.



Many countries lack the infrastructure to install commercial dryers, creating the need for the installment of commercial dryers. The maintenance cost of the commercial dryer is high, which hinders the growth of this market.

Along with this, the presence of conventional washers and unorganized sectors in many countries like India hampers the demand for commercial dryers. Another major challenge face by the commercial dryers market is the problem of logistic facilities for online laundry delivery services in developing countries.

Manufacturers are trying to develop energy-efficient commercial dryers and are rapidly moving towards sophisticated and environment-friendly technologies, which is a huge opportunity that can propel the global commercial dryer market. Along with this, wireless technology and Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to boost the market growth.

Furthermore, consumers and governments are trying to move toward energy-efficient technology due to environmental concerns. Therefore, the government of almost all countries offer considerable rebates on commercial dryers that are Energy Star certified.

Thereby, leading to their increased adoption in the upcoming years.

• Efficiency in Performance:

Efficiency is paramount in the commercial dryer market as businesses seek to optimize operational costs and reduce environmental impact. Modern commercial dryers are designed to provide faster drying times, higher capacities, and improved energy efficiency. These advancements contribute not only to cost savings but also align with global sustainability goals.

• Technological Integration:

The infusion of technology into commercial dryers is a defining trend. Intelligent control systems, programmable features, and connectivity options are becoming standard, allowing operators to monitor and control drying processes remotely. Smart dryers equipped with sensors for moisture and temperature control enhance precision and optimize drying cycles.

• Energy Conservation and Sustainability:

Sustainability is a driving force in the commercial dryer market. Manufacturers are incorporating features such as heat recovery systems, improved insulation, and eco-friendly refrigerants to minimize energy consumption and reduce carbon footprints. Businesses are increasingly inclined to invest in dryers that align with their environmental stewardship goals.

• Adoption of Heat Pump Technology:

Heat pump technology is gaining prominence in commercial dryers. These systems use compressed air and heat exchange processes to efficiently dry laundry at lower temperatures, resulting in energy savings. The reduced reliance on high temperatures not only conserves energy but also enhances fabric care.

• Customization for Diverse Industries:

The commercial dryer market serves a broad spectrum of industries, including hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. Manufacturers are responding with customizable dryer solutions tailored to the unique needs of each sector. Whether it's specialized settings for healthcare linens or quick-dry options for hospitality, customization is a key driver of market growth.

• Compact and Ergonomic Designs:

Space efficiency is a critical consideration for businesses with limited floor space. Commercial dryer manufacturers are responding with compact designs that maximize capacity without compromising performance. Ergonomic features, such as easy-loading doors and intuitive control panels, contribute to the overall efficiency of the drying process.

• Airflow and Drying Technology:

Innovations in airflow and drying technology are enhancing the overall performance of commercial dryers. Advanced airflow patterns and optimized drum designs ensure uniform drying, reducing the need for re-runs and enhancing the quality of finished laundry. This is particularly crucial in industries where precision and consistency are paramount.

• Maintenance and Durability:

Businesses value reliable and durable equipment that minimizes downtime. Commercial dryer manufacturers are focusing on building robust machines that require minimal maintenance. Self-diagnostic systems and predictive maintenance features are being incorporated to identify potential issues before they impact performance.

• Market Expansion in Developing Regions:

The commercial dryer market is witnessing increased demand in developing regions as industrialization, urbanization, and the growth of hospitality and healthcare sectors drive the need for efficient laundry solutions. Market players are expanding their global presence, establishing partnerships, and tailoring products to meet the unique requirements of diverse markets.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global commercial dryer industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global commercial dryer market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global commercial dryer market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global commercial dryer market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• What are the leading market players active in the commercial dryer market?

• What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?



𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

• By Fuel Type

• Electric Commercial Dryer

• Gas Commercial Dryer

By Portability

• Stationary

• Portable

By Application

• Coin-operated Laundromats (COLs)

• On-premise Laundromats (OPLs)

• Multi-family Laundromats (MFLs)

By End User

• Hotels

• Laundry

• Hospitals

• Hostels

• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Dexter Apache Holdings,,

I• FB Industries,,

• Stefab,,

• Continental Girbau,,

• Jinan Oasis Dry Cleaning And Laundry Equipment,,

• Alliance Laundry Systems,,

• Aqualogic,,

• AB Electrolux,,

• Tosei,,

• Miele & Cie,,

• LG Electronics,,

• Fagor Industrial,,

• Whirlpool,,

• American Dryer,,

• General Electric,,

• Ramsons India,

