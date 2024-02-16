Ukrenergo selects Counsel to advise on collection of evidence of damages caused by Russia’s military aggression

The state-owned electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo has selected a reputed international law firm to develop a set of guidelines for collecting, preserving, and assessing evidence of damages inflicted upon Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure by the Russian Federation.

This was done through the Pro Bono Platform for Ukraine, established by the Energy Community Secretariat in July 2023. The Energy Community Secretariat is co-chaired by the European Commission.

The guidelines will review the standard of proof accepted as sufficient for damage claims in international investment arbitration, as well as best practices established in national and international proceedings which may lead to establishing the accountability of the Russian Federation. It may also lead to the recovery of the damages inflicted against the Ukrenergo’s infrastructure, assets, and operation.

The Pro Bono Platform for Ukraine allows law firms and qualified independent lawyers to join the effort to recover the damages inflicted upon Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure by dedicating any number of pro bono hours for various projects.

