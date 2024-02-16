Submit Release
European Commissioner Ylva Johansson launches ‘EU4Security’ Moldova project in Chisinau

On 15 February, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson paid a working visit to Chisinau.

The visit started with the inauguration of the EU4Security Moldova project, which aims to improve the operational capacities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Ylva also participated in the opening of the ‘Children’s Online Safety’ International Forum, which focuses on protecting the privacy of the most vulnerable internet users.

She also met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean.

The Commissioner also attended the 9th meeting of the EU Support Centre for Internal Security and Border Management in Moldova and held discussions with security sector officials.

