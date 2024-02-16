Deborah Brewer of Empowerment of Healing to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we experience terrible trauma, it can have such an adverse effect on our physical, emotional, mental and physical well -being that healing may seem impossible. We experience a wide range of emotions from anger, shame, depression, and guilt but instead of seeking effective treatment options we tend to bottle up our feelings. Desperate to numb our pain we may turn to unhealthy tendencies like smoking, taking excessive pain killers, drinking, and overeating which only makes us feel worse than ever. But did you also know that these negative emotions can become lodged in our bodies and be the underlying cause of many devastating diseases that block us from living our best lives? So how can we cope with all our wounds and get back to loving our lives again?

Deborah Brewer is a top-notch, highly sought-after Emotion code, Body code and Belief Code practitioner, wellness coach, and the founder of Empowerment of Healing.

Ever since she was a child, Deborah felt high levels of compassion for people and animals and a strong sense of duty to help others. From a young age she was very aware and sensitive of the energy around us. She also realized how she was blessed with the ability to communicate telepathically with animals and nature.

Deborah’s healing journey began almost 30 years ago when she was in a state of depression and on prescription drugs and self-medication. She had made it through abusive relationships and became a single mother of three children, one of which had learning disabilities. She is also a survivor of a kidnapping and assault by a stranger which resulted in a week-long trial where she had to watch him walk away free which devastated her. Deborah later found through MRI’s that she needed hip and knee replacements. Almost at her wits end, she knew she needed help. This motivated her to make the life-changing decision to seek out and learn how others have overcome similar severe physical and emotional issues without the need for surgery and drugs.

That’s when Deborah discovered the holistic approach to healing that changed her life dramatically. it dawned on her how we and everything around us is energy and that we are all part of one universal consciousness. When she happened to come across Dr. Bradly Nelson’s Emotion code, she was convinced that energy healing is the way of the future and how we can heal faster and more effectively. She also found her purpose and calling was to help others discover that healing from all our emotional baggage is absolutely possible. Then came the, meditation practices of Dr. Joe Dispenza and the Limiting Belief teachings of Dr Bruce Lipton. Next came Pranic Healing techniques, Crystal Healing and the science of why it works and Reiki.

By tapping into our subconscious mind, Deborah connects with us energetically to determine what emotion are trapped and release that identified emotion that will truly heal and transform your life.

By choosing to see her negative experiences in a different light Deborah took back her power. Going forward this gave her the ability to overcome negative self-talk, negative events, and to take charge of her life resulting in greater emotional and physical health.

Deborah has made a commitment to be a transformational source by guiding others who, through no fault of their own, experienced similar issues by showing them they too can overcome and live a freer more fulfilling life.

Deborah helps us empower ourselves after trauma through her non-invasive holistic approach that mend our whole person, mind, body, and spirit. Unlike traditional medicine that masks our pain but doesn’t treat the root cause, with the emotion code and body code we can literally remove those negative feelings that have been trapped in our bodies creating blockages in our body’s energy field. Deborah makes certain our energies are properly balanced so we become more aware, more enlightened, and live our higher purpose.

Our beloved pets can also benefit greatly from this amazing healing technique because just like people energetic imbalances can affect our furry friend’s health. With the emotion code we can greatly reduce our pets physical and emotional discomfort restoring balance to their body and helping us connect with them on a deeper level.

Deborah lovingly guides us all to live more meaningful, joyful, and healthy lives. Once we become healthier more enlightened beings we can absolutely thrive.

