Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Hydrogen (Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Hydrogen Compression and Storage), by Mechanical (Pumped Hydro Storage, Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES), Flywheel Energy Storage), by Battery Type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Sodium-Sulfur Batteries, Flow Batteries, Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries), by Application (Electric Vehicles (EVs), Residential Energy Storage, Commercial and Industrial (C&I), Utility-Scale Storage, Other), by Technology Type (Battery Energy Storage, Mechanical Energy Storage, Thermal Energy Storage, Hydrogen Energy Storage, Advanced Capacitors, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global next generation energy storage technologies (EST) market was valued at US$20.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

The growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is prompting industries and consumers to adopt next-generation energy storage technologies. Energy storage systems help optimize energy usage, reduce waste, and minimize greenhouse gas emissions. Advanced battery technologies, such as lithium-ion batteries with silicon anodes and solid-state batteries, offer higher energy efficiency and lower environmental impact compared to conventional batteries. Companies like Panasonic and LG Chem are investing in sustainable battery manufacturing processes to minimize environmental footprint.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/next-gen-est-market-2024/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the next generation energy storage technologies market, causing disruptions across various facets of the industry. The initial phases of the pandemic led to supply chain disruptions, hampering the manufacturing and production processes of energy storage technologies. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and workforce challenges disrupted the global supply chain, affecting the timely delivery of components and equipment essential for energy storage projects.

Moreover, the economic uncertainties triggered by the pandemic prompted project delays and cancellations, especially in the renewable energy sector. Many businesses faced financial constraints and uncertainties, leading to a cautious approach in adopting and investing in next-generation energy storage technologies. The reduced capital expenditures and project funding impacted the overall growth trajectory of the market during the pandemic.

However, the pandemic also highlighted the importance of resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure. As the world grappled with the crisis, there was an increased recognition of the need for robust energy storage solutions to ensure grid stability, support renewable energy integration, and enhance overall energy resilience. This recognition has acted as a catalyst for governments and businesses to prioritize investments in energy storage technologies as part of their long-term strategies for mitigating future disruptions.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 421-page report provides 130 tables and 210 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global next generation energy storage technologies (EST) market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST). Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including hydrogen, mechanical, battery type, application, and technology type and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing next generation energy storage technologies (EST) market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

The Rising Global Demand for Energy, Driven by Population Growth and Industrialization

Another significant driving factor influencing the next-generation energy storage technologies market is the increasing global demand for energy. The relentless growth in population and industrialization across the globe amplifies the need for reliable and scalable energy solutions. With more countries undergoing rapid industrial development and urbanization, the strain on energy infrastructure intensifies. Next-generation energy storage technologies offer a strategic response to this surge in energy demand by providing enhanced grid stability, flexibility, and efficiency. As the demand for electricity continues to soar, driven by both expanding populations and industrial activities, the market for advanced energy storage solutions experiences a parallel ascent. Meeting the evolving energy needs of a burgeoning global population becomes more achievable with the deployment of innovative energy storage technologies.

For instance, on 8 Dec 2023, The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has launched its '2nd International Meeting on Energy Storage Devices 2023,' aiming to unite diverse energy storage technologies on a common platform. The event, coupled with an Industry-Academia Conclave, seeks to delve into recent trends and future research directions in the field. With over 600 guests expected, the initiative fosters collaboration and knowledge exchange in the realm of energy storage.

Advancements in Renewable Energy Integration and Grid Modernization

Advancements in renewable energy integration and grid modernization are driving the need for next-generation energy storage technologies. With the increasing penetration of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, grid operators face challenges related to intermittency and variability in power generation. Energy storage systems play a crucial role in smoothing out fluctuations in renewable energy output, enhancing grid stability, and enabling higher levels of renewable energy penetration. Projects such as the Tesla Megapack installation in South Australia's Hornsdale Power Reserve demonstrate the effectiveness of large-scale energy storage solutions in supporting grid modernization efforts and accelerating the transition to a renewable energy-based power system.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/next-gen-est-market-2024/

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Innovation in Battery Chemistry for Enhanced Performance

Innovations in battery chemistry are propelling the growth of next-generation energy storage technologies by offering improved performance characteristics. Advanced battery chemistries, such as lithium-sulfur and solid-state batteries, promise higher energy density, faster charging rates, and longer cycle life compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Companies like Solid Power and Oxis Energy are at the forefront of developing solid-state batteries that offer enhanced safety and energy storage capabilities, driving the adoption of next-generation energy storage solutions across various applications.

Expansion of Microgrid and Distributed Energy Systems

The expansion of microgrid and distributed energy systems is creating opportunities for next-generation energy storage technologies to support decentralized energy generation and consumption. Microgrids integrate renewable energy sources, energy storage systems, and smart grid technologies to provide reliable and resilient power supply to localized communities, industrial facilities, and remote areas. Projects like the Brooklyn Microgrid in New York and the Kodiak Island Microgrid in Alaska demonstrate the potential of advanced energy storage technologies, such as lithium-ion and flow batteries, to enhance the reliability and sustainability of microgrid deployments.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the next generation energy storage technologies (EST) market are AES Energy Storage, LLC, Alevo Group S.A., BYD Co. Ltd, Fluence Energy, General Electric Company, Greensmith Energy Management Systems, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Leclanché S.A., LG Chem Ltd., Maxwell Technologies Inc, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Saft Groupe SAS, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Siemens AG. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

14 Nov 2023, GE Vernova has signed term sheet with Next Energy (ONE) to accelerate U.S. battery technology for energy storage. ONE's focus is on doubling EV range, sustainable materials, and localized supply chains.

04 Nov 2023, Siemens Energy and Fluence partnered with Ørsted on a 420 MW battery storage project in Denmark. This project will be one of the largest battery storage systems in Europe and will help to support the integration of renewable energy into the Danish grid.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com . Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the energy sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com