Crypto ATM Market

At a 58.5% CAGR | Crypto ATM Market Forecasted to Reach USD 3,557.05 Million by 2030 | Bitstop, Cash Cloud

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto ATMs provides instant transaction & easier growing demand for cryptocurrencies, thereby driving the growth of the global crypto ATM market. Moreover, crypto ATMs does not require customers to have bank accounts and allow customers to make a single or several transactions via crypto ATM in the market. Moreover, increased adoption of cryptocurrencies among financial institutions & large corporations and growing presence of crypto cards, which accelerate consumer interest to earn rewards in a new way on everyday spending are some of the major trends in the market. Restaurants, bars, general stores, and gas stations are the largest end users that adopted crypto ATMs in their existing businesses.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global crypto ATM market was estimated at $35.80 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $3.55 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 58.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Increasing adoption of cloud in SMEs, surge in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes, and rise in demand for cloud among financial companies drive the global crypto ATM market. On the other hand, concerns associated with data security & protection and higher investment & maintenance costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in cloud adoption in developing regions and several technological advancements in the technology are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

📚 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6040

COVID-19 Scenario-

Consumers have increasingly invested in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and others during the pandemic, which in turn has impacted the global crypto ATM market positively.

This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The global crypto ATM market is analyzed across offering, type, coin, and region. By offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fifth of the global market. The software segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 61.5% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6040

By hardware, the display segment contributed to the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global crypto ATM market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the ATM printer segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 63.9% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, garnering more than half of the global crypto ATM market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 64.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6040?reqfor=covid

The key market players analyzed in the global crypto ATM market report include BITCOIN DEPOT, Cash Cloud, Inc, RockitCoin, GENERAL BYTES s.r.o., Coinsource, Covault, LLC, Bitstop, Genesis Coin Inc., Kurant GmbH, and Lamassu Industries AG. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Consumer Credit Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/consumer-credit-market-A68827

Business Travel Accident Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/business-travel-accident-insurance-market-A119319

Accounting Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/accounting-services-market-A12933

Debt Underwriting Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/debt-underwriting-services-market-A07398

Angel Funds Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/angel-funds-market-A07599

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

https://pooja-bfsi.blogspot.com/

https://www.quora.com/profile/Pooja-BFSI

https://medium.com/@psaraf568