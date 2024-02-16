PRD conduct trainings in preparation for the upcoming NGE24

Submit Release
The Police Response Department (PRD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) are currently rolling out Public Order Management (POM) and operational Safety training (OST) in Provinces and Honiara.

Training commenced last week and will continue until March in preparation for the upcoming National General Election 2024 (NGE24).

Supervising Director PRD Inspector David Quiro says, “As part of PRD primary focus in preparation for the upcoming NGE24 and ongoing police capability and capacity development.

Supervising Director Quiro says, “Training in provincial centres strategically aligns with national safety preparedness in ensuring a consistent and comprehensive approach across the RSIPF.”

Inspector Quiro says, “Conducting training in provincial centres optimises operational efficiency by reaching all RSIPF police officers and response units which streamlining coordinate for an effective emergency response.”

“The training directly aligns with the Commissioner’s Order (CO) on use of force policy which reinforces legal use-of-force protocols. It serves as a proactive measure to mitigate potential risks during the NGE24 and daily duties of a Police officer,” Director PRD added.

Mr. Quiro says, “Training in line with RSIPF-sanctioned governance safeguards the organisation’s reputation and fosters public trust. It reinforces a commitment to responsible and accountable policing practices.”

“I want to acknowledge RSIPF and Australian Federal Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) for their continuous support rendered in making this training possible for the provincial centres and in Honiara,” says Inspector Quiro.

Currently RAPPP advisors with PRD Instructors are in Malaita and Western Province to conduct training and will cover other provincial centres within the training time frame.

