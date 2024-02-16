Solomon Islands to host inaugural MSG ‘’Tok Stori” on February 18th-19th

Solomon Islands will host a Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) ‘’Tok Stori” between member countries Foreign Secretaries from February 18th-19th in Honiara.

The MSG Tok Stori/ Kibung/Talanoa is the first of its kind and an initiative to strengthen MSG and was proposed during the 2022 MSG Special Leaders’ Summit in Suva.

The theme for this year’s MSG “Tok Stori” is “Investing in MSG for a stronger Melanesia”.

The purpose of the MSG Tok Stori is to engage in in-depth informal discussions on regional issues that are pertinent to MSG interests.

The Tok Stori further aims to facilitate topics that will help ensure the continued relevance, effectiveness and influence of the MSG in framing regional policies on matters of interest to the organization. Senior Government Officials from MSG Member countries, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and, Vanuatu are expected to attend the Tok Stori.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Collin Beck explained that the talks will be an informal brainstorming dialogue under the Chatham House rules to revitalise and rejuvenate the MSG under the theme “Investing in MSG for a stronger Melanesia.”

Mr Beck said it also aims to recalibrate MSG relations within and with the region.

This includes having a common voice on issues of mutual concern affecting the subregion and region, projecting MSG’s leadership in going forward and also to generate collective solutions on the sub-regional and regional challenges.