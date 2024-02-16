Macao Polytechnic University Student Wins Second Prize in National Translation Contest

MACAU, February 16 - The Second “Foreign Language Award” National English Translation Competition for College Students, organized by the Center for Asia and Pacific of the China International Communications Group, was held earlier. This highly anticipated competition garnered participation from over 40,000 students across the country. Notably, Ma Yunqing and Wu Yanchao, students from the Bachelor's Degree Programme in English-Chinese Translation and Interpretation at the Faculty of Languages and Translation of Macao Polytechnic University, achieved remarkable success under the guidance of Professor Li Li, won the Second Prize and Merit Award respectively. The primary objective of the Competition is to enhance the English language application skills of students in higher education institutions while promoting Chinese stories and effectively disseminating the Chinese voice. By comprehensively evaluating participants' English proficiency, the competition emphasizes the practical application of students’ English knowledge.

Zhang Yunfeng, the Acting Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Translation at Macao Polytechnic University, expressed the Faculty's unwavering commitment to nurturing highly skilled professionals in language and translation, with a focus on cultivating broad academic perspectives and solid language skills. Over the years, the Faculty has consistently injected vitality into the language service industry of Macao SAR. Additionally, it has played a pivotal role in providing linguistic support and academic promotion for the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Bachelor of Arts in Chinese-English Translation and Interpretation of the Faculty of Languages and Translation, which is the exclusive programme in Macao that passes the accreditation from the Academic Quality Agency for New Zealand Universities (AQA), continues to be popular among students and the society.

Ma Yunqing, who won the Second Prize in the competition, emphasized the AI era has brought challenges and opportunities to the language translation industry. Ma underscored the importance of creativity and judgment as vital competencies in the field of translation. The Programme equips students with a robust knowledge foundation to support their professional growth and advancement. Another awardee, Wu Yanchao, expressed gratitude to the Faculty for providing an excellent academic platform and the mentorship of teachers, which enabled students to achieve recognition in national competitions.