System On Module Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's System On Module Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The system on module market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “System On Module Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the system on module market size is predicted to reach $3.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the system on module market is due to the increase in deployment of industrial robots. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest system on module market share. Major players in the system on module market include Axiomtek Co Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Avnet Inc., Advantech Co Ltd., Kontron S&T AG, Mercury Systems Inc., DFI Inc., AAEON Technology Inc.

System On Module Market Segments

• By Type: ARM Architecture, x86 Architecture, Power Architecture, Other Types

• By Component: Hardware, Software

• By Standard: COM Express, SMARC (Smart Mobile Architecture), Qseven, ETX (Embedded Technology Extended), Other Standards

• By Application: Industrial Automation, Medical, Entertainment, Transportation, Test And measurement, Communication, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global system on module market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A system-on-module (SOM) is the assembly of core components of an embedded processing system, such as processor cores, communication devices, and memory blocks, on a single printed circuit board. This circuit board is used in devices such as robots and security cameras.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. System On Module Market Characteristics

3. System On Module Market Trends And Strategies

4. System On Module Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. System On Module Market Size And Growth

……

27. System On Module Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. System On Module Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

