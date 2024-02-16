Hydraulic Press Machines Market Empowering Technical Innovation with Strategies To 2025

Explore the Hydraulic Press Machines Market Global Analysis by 2025.

Overview of The Market:

Increase in demand for high-force pressing applications in various industries, economic & technical advantages such as reduced weight & production cost, improved rigidity compared to traditional machines, and rise in adoption of automated industries have boosted the growth of the global hydraulic press machines market.

Hydraulic Press machine generates compressive force by utilizing liquid pressure, and is used for press work application such as blanking, punching, coining, trimming, and others. In hydraulic press, the pressure is generated throughout an enclosed cylinder, in which hydraulic pressure is converted into kinetic energy of piston, which in turn produces shear stress between die and punch, which cuts or presses the metal. These machines are used for the for transforming metallic objects into sheets and making powders for pharmaceutical & medical industries.

Statics of The Report:

The global hydraulic press machines market was pegged at $14.29 billion in 2017 and is estimated to garner $21.09 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in demand for high force pressing applications in various industries such as automotive and aerospace, growth in adoption of technologically advanced automated systems in manufacturing industry, and rise in demand for fabricated metal in automotive industry, are expected to drive the market growth.

However, increase in use of 3D printing equipment as an alternative of hydraulic press machines and uncertainty in Chinese economy are expected to hinder the demand for hydraulic press machines. Conversely, high energy efficiency using VFDs in hydraulic press machines and increase in adoption of hydraulic press machines in plastic & rubber processing industries are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the hydraulic press machines market growth.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the report include Greenerd Press & Machine Co., Beckwood Press, Schuler Group, Betenbender Manufacturing, Inc., DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Enerpac (Actuant Corporation), Fujian Haiyuan Automatic Equipments, Japan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd., P.J.Hare Limited, and French Oil Mill Machinery. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the hydraulic press machines market.

Key Findings of the Hydraulic Press Machines Market:

In 2017, the c-frame hydraulic press machine segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period.

The forging segment accounted for more than 20.0 % of the market share in 2017.

Automotive industry contributed major share of 36.0% in global market during 2017.

China was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific hydraulic press machines market, accounting for more than 50.0% share in 2017.

