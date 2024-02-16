Global Food Encapsulation Market Surges as Demand for Functional and Fortified Foods Continues to Rise

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food encapsulation is a technique used in the food industry to encapsulate or encase active ingredients, flavors, or nutrients within a protective shell or matrix. This shell could be made from various materials such as lipids, proteins, carbohydrates, or synthetic polymers. The encapsulation process helps to protect the encapsulated material from degradation, oxidation, moisture, or other external factors, thereby extending its shelf life and preserving its quality. The food encapsulation market size was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2027. Food encapsulation is the process of capturing the core phase (bioactive ingredient) using a wall material.

Food Encapsulation Market Forecast

The food encapsulation market was experiencing steady growth globally, driven by increasing consumer demand for functional foods, convenience foods, and fortified products with improved shelf life and enhanced sensory properties. The market was expected to continue expanding due to technological advancements in encapsulation techniques, rising awareness about health and wellness, and the growing food processing industry.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=68

Food Encapsulation Market Drivers

The food encapsulation market is influenced by several key drivers:

Demand for Functional Foods: Growing consumer interest in foods that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition is driving the demand for encapsulated ingredients such as vitamins, probiotics, and omega-3 fatty acids.





Growing consumer interest in foods that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition is driving the demand for encapsulated ingredients such as vitamins, probiotics, and omega-3 fatty acids. Extended Shelf Life: Encapsulation helps protect sensitive ingredients from degradation, extending the shelf life of food products and reducing food waste.





Encapsulation helps protect sensitive ingredients from degradation, extending the shelf life of food products and reducing food waste. Enhanced Flavor and Texture: Encapsulation can improve the stability and release of flavors, aromas, and textures in food products, enhancing their overall sensory appeal.





Encapsulation can improve the stability and release of flavors, aromas, and textures in food products, enhancing their overall sensory appeal. Nutrient Fortification: Encapsulation enables the addition of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds to foods without affecting taste, appearance, or texture, meeting consumer demand for fortified products.





Encapsulation enables the addition of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds to foods without affecting taste, appearance, or texture, meeting consumer demand for fortified products. Technological Advancements: Ongoing developments in encapsulation technologies, such as nanoencapsulation and coacervation, are enabling more efficient and precise delivery of active ingredients, expanding the possibilities for innovation in food product development.

Energy-efficiency of spray chilling technique to drive its use in bakery products.

Spray chilling is also known as spray cooling, prilling, or spray congealing. Spray chilling is the process of solidifying an atomized liquid spray into particles. In this method, a mixture of core and wall is atomized into the cooled or chilled air, which causes the wall to solidify around the core. Unlike spray-drying, spray-chilling does not involve mass transfer (water evaporation). Therefore, it is more energy efficient. In the spray cooling method, the coating material is typically some kind of vegetable oil or its derivatives, including fat and stearin, with melting points of 45°C - 72°C.

Spray chilling technology is gaining popularity in the food industry because functional food formulations can be easily created. Spray chilling is a fat-based system in which the component of interest is mixed with a molten lipid carrier, and the resulting mixture is fed through an atomizer nozzle. When the nebulized material meets an environment cooled below the melting point of the matrix material, the vehicle and solid lipid microparticles form simultaneously. This technology is based on fat and lipids. This method can change the functionality, reduce the hygroscopicity of ingredients, mask taste or odor, change the solubility, and provide physical protection in addition to allowing the controlled release of these ingredients.

Microcapsules prepared by spray chilling are insoluble in water due to lipid coating. Consequently, these techniques encapsulate water-soluble core materials, such as pharmaceutical ingredients, water-soluble vitamins, baking enzymes, acidulants, and some flavors. However, it has the disadvantage of low encapsulation capacity.

Asia Pacific is to grow by 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region has grown in the food encapsulation market recently. The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food encapsulation over the next five years. Encapsulation helps in taste and flavor masking and enhancing the shelf life of these products. Product manufacturers in this region face challenges due to the high atmospheric temperature, which affects the stability of bioactive ingredients. This challenge can also be overcome by using encapsulation technology.

The economic progress of countries such as India, Japan, and China offer huge market potential in this region. Malnutrition is a major issue in the Asia Pacific countries, due to an increase in demand for functional food, nutritional items, and healthcare products. The demand for nutritional ingredients has been increasing due to the enforcement of government policies to supply more functional food. Industry leaders are investing in the Asia Pacific region due to the growing demand for encapsulated products in various applications. Technological advancements in Asia Pacific countries, along with the developing infrastructure, have presented a potential scope for the automation of encapsulation, thereby improving its cost-effectiveness and output.

Food Encapsulation Market Share

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Kerry (Ireland)

DSM (Netherlands)

Symrise (Germany)

Sensient (Germany)

Balchem (US)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, (US)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

TasteTech (UK)

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=68

Browse Related Reports:

Food Coating Market

Frozen Bakery Products Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com