Global Digital Utility Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $406.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. ”
The Business Research Company's "Digital Utility Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the digital utility market size is predicted to reach $406.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.

The growth in the digital utility market is due to the growing number of distributed and renewable power generation projects. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital utility market share. Major players in the digital utility market include Bosch.IO GmbH, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation.

Digital Utility Market Segments
• By Deployment: On-Premise, Hybrid, Cloud
• By Network: Generation, Transmission And Distribution, Retail
• By Technology: Hardware, Integrated Solutions
• By End-Use: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Media And Communication Services, Manufacturing And Natural Resources, Aerospace And Defense, Transportation And Logistics, Government And Utilities, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global digital utility market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital utility refers to solutions that are spatially enabled and highly configurable, built from a combination of real-world, project-tested services and leveraged software. Digitization has long been at the heart of the strategy of large utilities and has contributed to organizational transformation and reinvention. The digital utility sector improves customer interactions, enables uninterrupted operation, ensures quick resolution of defects, ensures timely compliance with maintenance activities, and increases productivity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Digital Utility Market Characteristics
3. Digital Utility Market Trends And Strategies
4. Digital Utility Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Digital Utility Market Size And Growth
……
27. Digital Utility Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Digital Utility Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

