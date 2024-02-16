Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Speech And Voice Recognition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Speech And Voice Recognition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The speech and voice recognition market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $34.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Speech and Voice Recognition Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the speech and voice recognition market size is predicted to reach $34.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%.

The growth in the speech and voice recognition market is due to increasing consumer demand for smart devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest speech and voice recognition market share. Major players in the speech and voice recognition market include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazoncom Inc., Baidu Inc., iFLYTEK Co Ltd..

Speech and Voice Recognition Market Segments

•By Function: Speech Recognition, Voice Recognition

•By Deployment Mode: On Cloud, On-Premises or Embedded

•By End-Use: Automotive, Enterprise, Consumer, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Retail, Healthcare, Other End Uses

•By Geography: The global speech and voice recognition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Speech and voice recognition refer to the capability of a device or software to recognize spoken words and translate them into legible text. It enables to communicate with a machine or computer that can understand what a person is saying and reply to commands or questions. The speech and recognition is used to convert spoken words into text using closed captions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Speech and Voice Recognition Market Characteristics

3. Speech and Voice Recognition Market Trends And Strategies

4. Speech and Voice Recognition Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size And Growth

……

27. Speech and Voice Recognition Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Speech and Voice Recognition Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

