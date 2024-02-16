Social Casino Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The social casino market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.2 in 2028 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Social Casino Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the social casino market size is predicted to reach $11.2 in 2028 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the social casino market is due to the increase in the proliferation of smartphones. North America region is expected to hold the largest social casino market share. Major players in the social casino market include Zynga Inc., International Game Technology, Scientific Games Corporation, Caesars Entertainment, Creatiosoft Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Social Casino Market Segments
•By Type: Casual Games, Free Game, Turn-Based Game, Other Types
•By Application: Free, Toll
•By End-User: Gaming Population, Mobile Users
•By Geography: The global social casino market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Social casino refers to an online gaming application or website that allows players to interact on a common platform without any hindrance to playing popular gambling for free. It can be played by downloading the gaming application on a computer or mobile phone. These games do not always need monetary payment to play, instead, the players seek virtual payments.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Social Casino Market Characteristics
3. Social Casino Market Trends And Strategies
4. Social Casino Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Social Casino Market Size And Growth
……
27. Social Casino Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Social Casino Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

