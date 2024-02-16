Enterprise Content Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Enterprise Content Management Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The enterprise content management market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $53.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Enterprise Content Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the enterprise content management market size is predicted to reach $53.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

The growth in the enterprise content management market is due to the surge in the volume of content being generated due to the prevalence of digitalization. North America region is expected to hold the largest enterprise content management market share. Major players in the enterprise content management market include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Management Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE.

Enterprise Content Management Market Segments

• By Solution: Records Management, Case Management, Document Management, Mobile Content Management, Imaging and Capturing, Web Content Management, Other Solutions

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Service: Integration, Support and Maintenance, Training

• By Industry: BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global enterprise content management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Enterprise content management refers to the system for maintaining a company's material across its entire lifecycle, including documents, spreadsheets, contracts, and scanned photographs. Enterprise content management systems and services improve a company's content management by reducing clutter while increasing data and process visibility. Enterprise content management are used to lower risk and increase productivity, efficiency, and customer experience by removing paper-based chores and increasing process visibility.

