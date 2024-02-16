Biodegradable Engine Oil Market Increasing Demand of Key Players - BP, Condat, Croda International Plc, Exxon Mobil, etc

Biodegradable Engine Oil Market

Biodegradable Engine Oil Market is Expected to reach $1,180.4 million by 2027

The rise in demand for sustainable and high-performance lubricants is expected to accelerate market growth along with an increase in environmental concerns” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Biodegradable Engine Oil Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Vegetable Oils, Polyalkylene Glycols, Synthetic Esters, and Others) and Application (Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027. The global biodegradable engine oil market was valued at $931.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,180.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The substance used for lubrication is biodegradable engine oil, which is extracted from vegetable oils such as sunflower, coconut, and soybean. In general, bio-lubricants are used to lubricate devices that lose oil directly into the atmosphere. For individuals that work with equipment, bio-lubricants create a healthier and less harmful environment. These lubricants cost less than other lubricants, thus helping to optimize prices.

The biodegradable engine oil market for bio-lubricants has a strong demand for biodegradable and less harmful lubricants that help to optimize costs and maintain a safe environment for consumers. Some of the drivers of the market are environmental regulations, increased production of vegetable oils, and emerging bio-lubricant applications. Bio-lubricants are used across different end-use industries, and their respective disadvantages are surpassed by the long-term benefits of each application. Factors, such as high prices and the decline in crude oil prices, hinder the growth of the market for bio-lubricants.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Biodegradable Engine Oil industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Condat

Total SE, BP p.l.c

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Renewable Lubricants, Repsol

FUCHS Group

Croda International Plc.

NANDAN PETROCHEM LTD

The market is segmented into type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into vegetable oils, polyalkylene glycols, synthetic esters, and others. Various applications of biodegradable engine oil studied in the market include agriculture, transportation, construction, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- On the basis of region, the European biodegradable engine oil market gained a share of 39.5% in 2019.

- Based on type, vegetable oils garnered a share of 54.6% in 2019.

- On the basis of application, the transportation segment gained 59.6% share in 2019 in terms of revenue.

