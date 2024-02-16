Railway Modernization: Upgrading Aging Fleets in the Locomotive Market

Allied Market Research_Logo

Locomotive Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Technology, by Operational engine: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A locomotive is a rail transport used for pulling a train or hauling railroad cars on tracks. Locomotives are categorized into freight, passenger, and repowered locomotives, and are powered by diesel, electricity, or steam. The increasing rate of urbanization has been contributing to the growing popularity of locomotives. Expansion of rail networks in developed and developing nations and increasing concern among individuals regarding environmental sustainability lead to the growth of global locomotives market. Significant investment in the development of railway infrastructure for freight and high-speed trains is expected to boost the growth of the global locomotive market in near future.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐎 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐒

• The global market for locomotive is severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The COVID-19 pandemic saw a decline in the economic growth in almost all the major countries, thus affecting consumer spending patterns.

• Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

• Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of locomotives, which negatively impact the market growth.

• However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The significant factors impacting the growth of global locomotive market are expansion of railways network and growing population of the countries. However, high initial investment and maintenance cost hampers the growth of global locomotive market. On the other hand, e-mobility and technological advancements provides an opportunity in the locomotive market and will tremendously grow in near future.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤

With the need of improving connectivity between remote and local areas, railway network is also expanding. To expand the railway networks the need of the locomotives such as freight, passenger, and repowered locomotives has increased. Thus increase in locomotives has resulted in the growth of global locomotive market.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

Since there is a continuous growth in the population, people tend to move from one place to another for various reasons i.e. for personal and trade purposes. To carry or to move these people, there is a need for increased resources. These resources increases the demand of locomotives. Thus resulting in the growth of global locomotive market in near future.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of global locomotive market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis ofglobal locomotive for market share.

• The current market is analyzed to highlight the global locomotive market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global locomotive market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Which are the leading players active in global locomotive market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• AEG Power Solutions B.V.

• Strukton

• Bombardier

• Alstom

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Siemens

• CRRC

• TOSHIBA CORPORATION

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

• Wabtec Corporation

