Fire Insurance Market to Achieve USD 120.49 Billion by 2028, with 11.9% CAGR Growth | Featuring Amica, Allianz, and AXA

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fire insurance market is witnessing remarkable growth and is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years. Fire insurance constitutes a legal agreement between two entities: an insurance company and a policyholder. Under this agreement, the insurance company pledges to indemnify the policyholder for any loss or damage to their property resulting from fire incidents. Furthermore, coverage extends to various accidents such as accidental fire, bursting, implosion, explosion, among others. Notably, the "National Fire Protection Association" recorded an annual average of over 354,400 house fires as of September 24, 2020.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fire insurance market generated $58.49 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $120.49 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Fire insurance providers have vast potential to diversify their products and services within the market. Offerings encompass floating policies, comprehensive policies, replacement policies, and more. Consequently, insurers are expected to capitalize on lucrative opportunities by introducing innovative solutions and expanding coverage options, such as pay-as-you-go models tailored to individual risk perceptions. This approach accounts for property costs on a per-individual basis, rather than the conventional method of averaging costs across individuals annually.

Rise in need for financial safety due to uncertainties, innovative products and services offered by major players, and surge in demand for insurance policies drive the growth of the global fire insurance market. However, lack of awareness regarding policies hinders the market growth. On the other hand, supportive government initiatives and implementation of new technologies present opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

There has been a significant decline in availing fire insurance policies due to economic uncertainty occurred during the lockdown.

Many organizations have adopted work from home culture, which reduced the need for infrastructure at corporate offices. This factor reduced the demand for fire insurance from organizations.

Job losses and business discontinuity are also among the major reasons for reduced adoption of fire insurance policies.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global fire insurance market based on coverage, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on coverage, the standard coverage segment contributed to the highest share, accounting for nearly 90% of the total share in 2019, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the optional coverage segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global fire insurance market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑰𝑻 & 𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒎 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔, 𝒐𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒍𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎 𝒐𝒇 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈, 𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒂 𝒐𝒏 𝒆𝒙𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒃𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒂𝒕 𝒘𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒆. 𝑹𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒎𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒆𝒙𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒔𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒎𝒔 𝒔𝒖𝒄𝒉 𝒂𝒔 𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒐, 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒔𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒐 𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒆𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒆𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒃𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒂 𝒎𝒂𝒋𝒐𝒓 𝒇𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒂𝒅𝒐𝒑𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓.

Leading players of the global fire insurance market analyzed in the research include Amica, Allstate Insurance Company, Allianz, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.PA., AXA, Liberty Mutual Insurance, GEICO, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., and USAA.

