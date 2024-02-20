Submit Release
Vlocity AI Launches Revolutionary MVP Development Service for Startups on a Subscription Model

Creating an MVP requires a symphony of skills. Assembling a dream team can be daunting. Vlocity MVP dev service eliminates this via a subscription service

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vlocity AI, a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions, has announced the release of their industry-first MVP development service for startups. This service offers a subscription-based model, making it accessible and affordable for startups to create a stellar minimum viable product (MVP) without breaking the bank.

Creating an MVP requires a symphony of skills, including UX brilliance, sleek UI design, front-end wizardry, robust back-end development, cloud mastery, CI/CD finesse, and rigorous testing. Assembling this dream team can be a daunting and expensive task for startups, often resulting in delays and budget constraints. Vlocity AI's MVP development service eliminates these challenges by providing a one-stop solution for all MVP development needs.

"We understand the challenges that startups face when it comes to developing an MVP. As a startup ourselves, we have experienced the struggle firsthand," said Pramod Bharadwaj, CEO of Vlocity AI. "That's why we are thrilled to offer our MVP development service on a subscription model, making it more accessible and affordable for startups to bring their ideas to life. Our team of experts will handle all aspects of MVP development, allowing startups to focus on their core business.", said Harshit Kyal, COO, Vlocity AI

Vlocity AI's MVP development service is a game-changer for startups, providing them with a cost-effective and efficient solution to create a high-quality MVP. With this service, startups can now bring their ideas to market faster and with greater confidence. To learn more about Vlocity AI's MVP development service, visit our website or Linkedin page or contact the team for a consultation.

