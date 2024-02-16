Planned LNG Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2030

Planned LNG Market

Planned LNG Market Expected to Reach $58.9 Billion by 2030

The key trends in the planned LNG market are the adoption of small-scale LNG projects, the adoption of LNG offshore projects, and others.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Planned LNG Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Report by Technology (Liquefaction and Regasification) and End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030. The planned LNG market was valued at $102.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $58.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2030. The inclusion of regasification and liquefaction capacity at LNG terminals is known as planned LNG.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2254

The global planned LNG market is witnessing significant growth, owing to increasing demand for LNG. The demand for LNG is increasing in Asia-Pacific, owing to factors such as the presence of emerging economies, growing populations, and a rise in gas-fired power requirements and others. This increase in demand for LNG in Asia-Pacific correspondingly increases the regasification capacity at a considerable pace. Some of the countries where the liquefaction capacity is higher in Asia-Pacific are Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Moreover, the U.S. is increasing its liquefaction capacity at a considerable pace. The addition of liquefaction capacity in 2019 helped the U.S. to become the third-largest LNG producer in the world overtaking Russia, and Malaysia.

The planned LNG market is analyzed based on three segments. The segments are technology, end-user industry, and region. Based on the technology, the market is categorized into liquefaction and regasification. Based on the end-use industry, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Planned LNG market share is analyzed across all main regions.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2254

On, the basis of technology, liquefaction has garnered the highest share of the market in 2019 in terms of volume as well as revenue. This is attributed to factors such as an increase in new export terminals or expansion of existing capacity of export terminals in major exporting countries such as the U.S., Qatar, Australia, and others.

On, the basis of the end-use industry, industrial has garnered the highest share of the market in 2019 in terms of volume as well as revenue. This is attributed to factors such as the rise in demand for energy from the industrial sector in developed and developing regions.

The analysis covers in-depth information on the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the market include Royal Dutch Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LNG Croatia LLC, Energy Transfer LP, Cheniere Energy, Inc., Freeport LNG, PETROBRAS, Sempra Energy, ConocoPhillips Company, Equinor ASA, Korea Gas Corporation, Venture Global LNG, and Gasum.

Other players in the value chain of the market include Tokyo Gas Co Ltd, Hitachi, Petronet LNG Ltd, Samsung C&T Corporation CTCI Resources Engineering Inc., and others.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2254

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

1. The planned LNG market is analyzed from 2019 to 2027

2. Depending on the technology, the liquefaction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 28.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period

3. Region-wise, North America is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 20.0%, in terms of revenue, in the coming future

4. By end-use industry, the industrial segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7%, in terms of revenue

5. Asia-Pacific dominated the planned LNG market with a share of over 40.0% in 2019, in terms of volume

6. A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided in the report

7. The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, planned LNG market trends, and developments in the industry

8. The planned LNG market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝟏. 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/21/2560018/0/en/Global-Organic-Biogas-Market-to-Reach-19-7-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝟐. 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/01/20/2592394/0/en/Biomass-Gasification-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-188-5-Billion-by-2031-Says-AMR.html

𝟑. 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/08/21/2728811/0/en/Biomass-Boiler-Market-to-Reach-22-8-billion-Globally-by-2032-at-15-4-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.