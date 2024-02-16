Health Insurance Market

Health Insurance Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 4.15 trillion by 2028 at 9.7% CAGR | Aetna, AIA Group Limited, Allianz

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare insurance provides quick reimbursement for insurers suffering from diseases with a minimal premium amount. In addition, it provides coverage for all mentioned treatments such as critical illness and large & small surgeries. Moreover, it offers affordable healthcare services such as preventive care, hospitalization, office visits, immunizations, and others. Health insurance offers compensation for such medical expenses that may incur, owing to sickness or injury to the insured people in exchange for a monthly premium or a payroll tax to provide health benefits.

The global health insurance market generated $3,153 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $4,475 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026. The research offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top investment pockets, major segments, and the competitive landscape.

Mandatory provision of health insurance in private & public sectors employees and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes, are the key factors that boost the global health insurance market growth. However, limitation of availability of reimbursement in certain specified clinics & hospitals and increase in health insurance premium cost restrict the growth of the market. Conversely, development of advanced technology in the healthcare sector and increase in medical treatment cost are expected to create an immense opportunity for the market in the coming years.

Surge in healthcare expenses, provisions related to healthcare insurance for public & private sectors, and increase in chronic diseases propel the growth of the global health insurance market. However, stringent regulations, huge time required for claim reimbursement, and lack of healthcare insurance awareness in rural regions restrain the market growth. On the other hand, innovations related to healthcare insurance products would offer lucrative opportunities in coming years.

Based on provider, the public service providers segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, contributing for more than half of the total market, due to lesser administrative costs offered in comparison to private health insurance providers. However, the private service providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to private providers offering quick referral to consultants, availability of advanced treatment options, and flexible treatment time provided in private hospitals.

Based on insurance type, the medical insurance segment held the major share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global health insurance market. This is due to high costs incurred to expensive surgeries and rise in a number of road accidents. On the other hand, the income protection segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. This is due to provisions related to income protection insurance carried out in developed countries.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2018, holding nearly one-third of the total market, owing to increase in adoption of private insurance and rise in population going through chronic illness. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in awareness about benefits of healthcare insurance.

𝑰𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒅 𝒅𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒅𝒖𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒔 𝒔𝒖𝒄𝒉 𝒂𝒔 𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒑𝒉𝒊𝒄 𝒇𝒍𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔, 𝒆𝒗𝒐𝒍𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒎𝒆𝒓 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒇𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒚 & 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔, 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒃𝒚 𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Allianz Group

AIA Group Limited

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company

Anthem, Inc.

Munich Re

China Life Insurance Company Limited

State Farm Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Zurich Insurance Group.

Key findings of the study

By coverage, the preferred provider organizations (PPOs) segment led the market in terms of revenue in 2020.

By age group, the adult segment accounted for the highest health insurance market share in 2020.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

