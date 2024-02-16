Submarine Market Valued at $23.3 Billion in 2021, Expected to Reach $33.9 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.0%

Submarine Market Trend

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Submarine Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBNs), Nuclear-Powered attack submarines (SSNs), Diesel-electric attack submarines (SSKs) and others), by Propulsion (Nuclear, Non Nuclear), by Application (Military surveillance and Combat, Marine Weather Monitoring and Scientific Research, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."

𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

The global submarine market size was valued at $23.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $33.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031.

A submarine is a watercraft that is capable of operating independently underwater. Submarines are the centerpieces of naval fleets due to their ability to complement other strategic resources and multi-operational capabilities. To meet different demands, there are submarines with different capabilities such as nuclear powered submarines, ballistic missile submarines, and others. The global market witnesses significant demand from the military segment. In addition, the demand for submarine is gradually growing from the commercial sector, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global submarine market.

Moreover, with the advancement in technology followed by the continuous developments towards military expenditure, the demand for superior quality submarine has increased which has created ample opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, the countries are improving their navy capabilities with nuclear power through which numerous competitors & powerful countries are avoiding attacks thereby increasing the demand for SSBNs submarines. For instance, in December 2021, the Indian government launched the third Arihant-class nuclear-powered missile submarine in Visakhapatnam, India.

This was developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), select Indian Navy (IN) personnel and Russian scientists and technicians, the S4 boat and the follow-on, under-fabrication S4 like the previous two SSBNs, comprise a critical part of India’s three-tier credible nuclear deterrent. India plans on eventually fielding at least four such SSBNs, with an option to build two more, to add maritime strike capability to its existing land and aerial-based capacity in delivering strategic weapons.

In addition, U.S. is renowned for having one of the biggest submarine hubs all over the world. The U.S. government is investing heavily in the development of submarines which strengthen the naval capabilities, increase the demand for submarines, and offers opportunities for market players to develop new products for upcoming submarines. Moreover, the presence of market players in the North American region is anticipated to increase the production of submarines, which is expected to drive the growth of the submarine market in the region during the forecast period.

Moreover, the market has been supported by numerous driving factors such as increasing spending on research and development, rise in geopolitical issues between countries and developing countries are adopting submarines for improving navy capabilities which proves to be factor supplementing the growth of the market across the globe. However, the market is affected by numerous factors such as high cost of maintenance & repair and limited countries having SSBN and SSN submarine capabilities which creates a barrier for the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, the market is supplemented by numerous opportunities such as implementation of AIP & MAD for operations by governments and adoption of additive manufacturing technologies which creates ample opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

Owing to the disruption in supply chain and decline in manufacturing activities, import and exports have fallen across almost all the commodity sectors. Conventional manufacturing technologies where parts are collected from OMEs across the globe and assembled at one place has faced a major shortage in terms of components. At the same time OEMs have experienced shortage in raw materials due to limited import/export facilities during the pandemic.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Thales,

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.,

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

General Dynamics Corporation,

BAE Systems plc,

Bollinger Shipyards,

Thyssenkrupp AG,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

Navantia,

Lockheed Martin Corporation

