Long Read Sequencing Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 4.5 billion by 2031 at 6.4% CAGR, Says AMR

Long Read Sequencing Market 2032

An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases & several initiatives taken by governments for large-scale sequencing projects drive the growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Global Long Read Sequencing Market was estimated at USD 603.5 million in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 4.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

• Disrupted supply chains, restricted sales operations, and distorted marketing efforts hindered the shipping and delivery of products to customers. Consequently, many companies experienced a sharp decline in the sales of their sequencing consumables and instrument services, especially during the initial period, thus impacting the global long road sequencing market negatively.

• However, as the countries eased restrictions gradually, the market for long read sequencing got back on track at a quick pace.

The key market players analyzed in the global long-read sequencing market report 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐁𝐕, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐨, 𝐅. 𝐇𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧-𝐋𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐱, 𝐉𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐮 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐮𝐢 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨.𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐍𝐆, 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞, 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜. 𝐎𝐱𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐭 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭’𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚, 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬.These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases & genetic disorders and several initiatives taken by governments for large-scale sequencing projects drive the growth of the global long read sequencing market. Based on application, the research applications segment contributed the highest share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The global long read sequencing market is analyzed across application, techniques, product, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on application, the research applications segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global long read sequencing market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The clinical applications segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on product, the consumables segment held around half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report take in instruments and services.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The academic and government research institutes segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly half of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Long Read Sequencing Market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Long Read Sequencing Market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the scar treatment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Long Read Sequencing Market size.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Long Read Sequencing Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:-

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

