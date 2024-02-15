Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew

CANADA, February 15 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Premier of Manitoba, Wab Kinew, to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister and the Premier spoke about the importance of fixing the health care system for Manitobans. They highlighted the two bilateral agreements signed today, totaling over $633 million in federal funding, to improve health care in Manitoba and support seniors age with dignity close to home, with access to home care or care in a safe long-term care facility.

The two leaders also discussed early learning and child care, reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, opportunities to expand Manitoba’s low carbon economy, and partnerships under the Team Canada engagement strategy to promote Canada’s economic interests across the United States

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Kinew committed to continue working together on these and other important issues.

