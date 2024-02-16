Ammunition Market to Reach $31.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Growing Demand and Military Investments

Ammunition Industry Share

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report by Allied Market Research titled "Ammunition Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type (Centrefire, RimFire), by Caliber Size (Small, Medium, Large, Others), by Application (Defense, Civil and commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."

𝐀𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 :

The global ammunition market size was valued at $22 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $31.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10025

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

FN Herstal,

Olin Corporation,

General Dynamics Corporation,

BAE Systems, Inc.,

Rheinmetall Defense,

Nexter KNDS Group,

Hanwha Corporation,

ST Engineering,

Remington Arms Company LLC.

Government spending on defense operations heavily influences the ammunition market in the military and defense sector. Countries with significant investments in defense and military capabilities tend to have higher ammunition demands. Factors such as geopolitical tensions, technological advancements, and changes in military strategies also impact ammunition demand in this sector. Additionally, advancements in production processes, materials used in ammunition manufacture, and ammunition design advancements also affect the market in the military and defense sector.

However, ammunition production faces challenges, including the availability of raw materials such as lead, copper, and brass. Disruptions in the supply chain for these materials can lead to production bottlenecks and price fluctuations. Manufacturers must carefully monitor the supply chain to ensure a consistent supply of these critical materials.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ammunition-market/purchase-options

The ammunition market has experienced growth due to increased demand for firearms and ammunition for various purposes, including self-defense, hunting, sports shooting, military, and law enforcement operations. Factors such as urbanization, rising crime rates, and a greater emphasis on personal security have contributed to this demand. The popularity of shooting sports like target shooting and hunting has also fueled market growth. Additionally, the global demand for ammunition from military and law enforcement agencies has been a significant driver of market growth. The market is heavily regulated, and changes in legislation, political instability, and economic conditions can impact its growth.

The global ammunition market is segmented based on product type, caliber size, application, and region. By product type, it is classified into centrefire and rimfire. By caliber size, it is classified into small, medium, large, and others. By application, it is classified into defense and civil & commercial. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of global ammunition market trends, including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players contributing to market growth. It also highlights present scenarios, upcoming trends & developments, and challenges that could obstruct market growth. The report includes a Porter’s five forces analysis to elucidate factors such as the competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 :

The pandemic disrupted supply chains, making it difficult for ammunition manufacturers to obtain raw materials, leading to shortages and price increases. Some countries restricted the import and export of firearms and ammunition during the pandemic, affecting the ammunition market. The pandemic also impacted demand for ammunition in the military and law enforcement sectors, with resources being reallocated to pandemic response, resulting in decreased demand for ammunition in these sectors. Social distancing norms, closed borders, and production constraints across various countries affected the global market, including in China, India, and the U.S.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10025

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

The centrefire sub-segment led the global market in 2021, with the rimfire sub-segment expected to be the fastest-growing sub-segment.

The small caliber size sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, with the fastest growth predicted in the upcoming years.

The defense sub-segment dominated the global market in 2021, while the civil & commercial sub-segment is expected to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific market held the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain this position during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Military Parachute Market :

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/11/2554299/0/en/Military-Parachute-Market-to-Hit-2-0-Billion-by-2031-Says-Allied-Market-Research.html

Ballistic Protection Market :

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballistic-protection-market-to-reach-26-1-billion-by-2031-at-6-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301732425.html

Firefighting Drone Market :

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/11/08/2550530/0/en/Firefighting-Drone-Market-Size-to-Garner-2-4-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html