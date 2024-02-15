Main, NEWS Posted on Feb 15, 2024 in Featured

February 15, 2024

MED-QUEST HAWAI‘I LAUNCHES AUTOMATED TELEPHONIC CAMPAIGN

REMINDING MEMBERS TO STAY WELL AND STAY COVERED

HONOLULU – As part of its multi-pronged communications effort, the Department of Human Services Med-QUEST Division (MQD) will launch an automated telephonic campaign this week to remind members about the importance of updating their contact information with the agency. Having members’ correct contact information–including phone number, mailing address, and email address–will help facilitate the coverage renewal process. The telephonic campaign will employ both automated phone calls and SMS text messages.

“Communication with our members is one of our top priorities,” said Medicaid Director, and Med-QUEST Administrator Judy Mohr Peterson. “In addition to the public service announcements in broadcast media and social media, the phone calls and text messages will provide yet one more avenue to reach members to help keep them covered.”

Med-QUEST will send telephonic messages to members prior to and shortly after their coverage renewal dates. Automated phone calls will be sent through a dedicated phone number, 808-556-5748. SMS text messages will be sent through a dedicated SMS short code, 45421. These numbers are only being used to facilitate outbound communications and will not accept inbound calls or texts from members. If members have questions, they are encouraged to call Med-QUEST at 1-800-316-8005.

Med-QUEST reminds the public that it will never ask for members’ financial information via text.

Med-QUEST reminds members who have yet to be contacted to do the following to prepare for their renewals:

Be sure to update your contact information by calling the Health Plan phone number on the back of your insurance card.

If you no longer need QUEST (Medicaid) coverage, call us at 1-800-316-8005, (TTY/TDD 711) to let us know.

Be on the lookout for a pink envelope with a pink letter that will provide instructions on eligibility renewals. This pink letter may require a response in order to maintain health coverage. Be sure to read the letter and follow all instructions, if applicable.

During the renewal process, some people may no longer be eligible for coverage through Med-QUEST. If a person is determined to no longer be eligible for coverage, we encourage them to check with their employer to see if they qualify for employer-sponsored coverage.

If a previous Med-QUEST enrollee is not eligible for health insurance through their employer, they should please visit the Health Insurance Marketplace at HealthCare.Gov or by calling

1-800-318-2596 to make sure they stay well and stay covered!

Media Contact:

Amanda Stevens

[email protected]

Public Information Officer

Department of Human Services