Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Girl Inspired Sports Cause 'We Pitch for Good'

We Pitch for Good is a sweet inspired girls sports cause by exceptionally talented 16 year old athlete 'We Pitch for Good' www.WePitchforGood.org

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Girls who successfully completed The Sweetest Gigs; are invited to participate in Girls Design Tomorrow and create their own causes www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and rewards referrals to companies hiring with girl sports sponsorships

We Pitch for Good is a sweet inspired girl sports cause by exceptionally talented 16 year old girl 'LoveforFashion!'”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund causes.

Exceptionally talented 16 year old girl, LoveforFashion inspired a meaningful girl sports cause to sponsor athletes and teams; 'We Pitch for Good.'

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We're using Recruiting for Good collaboratively to fund and reward sponsorship opportunities to support girl sports (equipment, hire a mentor, shoes, uniforms, or travel)."

About

We Pitch for Good is a sweet inspired sports girl cause by exceptionally talented 16 year old athlete 'We Pitch for Good.' She has been working on The Sweetest Gigs, and Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership mentoring program). Recruiting for Good will collaborate to fund the cause; and help parents (and relatives) earn sponsorship opportunities for equipment, hire a mentor, shoes, uniforms, or travel . To learn more visit www.WePitchforGood.com support girl sports.

Have a Sweet Restaurant, love to support girls, and reward your customers dining gift cards? Join the Club...Inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good and we will generate proceeds by delivering sweet staffing services; make donations to girl's creative projects, team participation, or travel and reward generous dining gift cards for your sweet restaurant. To sign up visit www.LovetoSupportGirls.com Good for You+Community Too!

Love to Support Girls! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund and sponsor meaningful experiences for girls. After successfully participating in referral program earn $1,000 to sponsor a girl's creative project, team participation (cheer, dance, robotics, or sports), or travel (school, sports, summer camp, or Girls Scouts); and earn sweet $1,000 dining gift card. www.LovetoSupportGirls.com

Have a daughter/grand daughter who loves to write? Earn a sponsored creative writing opportunity (review a restaurant) to get published on LAParent.com. Just participate in Recruiting for Good.

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.

Exceptionally Talented 16 Year Old Athlete Inspires Cause to Help Sponsor Girls Sports

