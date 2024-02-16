Blueprint Music Studios Announces Rockstar Master Class With Simon Wright (AC/DC) And Robert”VuDu Man” Sarzo (Hurricane)

Blueprint Studios - Rockstar Class Series

Blueprint Music Studios is turning it up to 11 on March 3rd with an electrifying, educational, and memorable experience in mastering the music industry.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueprint Music Studios, known for its vibrant, rockstar clientele of musicians around Ventura and Los Angeles counties, is thrilled to introduce the Blueprint Master Classes series at its Westlake Village studio. Serving as the ultimate hub for artists of all genres and ages to nurture their creativity, Blueprint is kicking off its inaugural clinic on Sunday, March 3rd, from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm. This not-to-be-missed event will feature an intimate panel-format session led by music industry veterans Simon Wright (AC/DC, Dio) and Robert “The VuDu Man” Sarzo (Ozzy, Hurricane, Interscope/Universal). The event is a collaboration between Blueprint Music Studios, Radford Media Group, and ReTune Wellness.

Dubbed the Blueprint “Rockstar” Master Class, this event promises attendees an immersive experience as Wright and Sarzo share invaluable insights gleaned from their illustrious careers. Hosted by Blueprint Studios owners Jasan Radford (ONESIDEZERO, CENTERSHIFT) and Ted Wenri (Bemus, CENTERSHIFT), the 5-hour class will delve into the essential elements of thriving in today's music landscape, drawing from the mentors' rich tapestry of successes and setbacks. With Wright's four decades of drumming expertise and Sarzo's iconic guitar prowess, participants are positioned to gain invaluable knowledge and inspiration to elevate their craft.

Rockstar Master Class Itinerary:

- Attracting A&R and labels in today's climate

- Best practice techniques

- Securing studio gigs

- Networking

- Marketing

- The dos and don'ts in 2024 for musicians

- How to excel at guitar and drums

Event Co-partner, The Radford Media Group, is an all-inclusive music management and artist development company based out of Westlake Village. ReTune Wellness was founded by professional musicians, scientists, and board-certified doctors to provide specialized products for musicians. Since its inception in 2023, Blueprint Music Studios has emerged as a premier destination for musicians across various genres, providing a nurturing environment for practice and recording. From aspiring students to established artists, Blueprint's dedicated team stands ready to support projects of all sizes, ensuring every artist's vision comes to life. Learn more about Blueprint Studios at www.blueprintmusicstudios.com



Purchase Master Clinic tickets - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blueprint-rockstar-class-simon-wright-and-robert-vudu-man-sarzo-tickets-794813337087?aff=oddtdtcreator

When - March 3rd, 2024

Where - Blueprint Studios

Time - 11:30 am - 4:30 pm PST

Cost - $299.99

Address - 31143 Via Colinas ##506 Westlake Village, CA 91362

Phone - 818.874.3090

About Blueprint Studios:

Westlake Village, CA-based Blueprint Studios offers premier rehearsal and recording facilities tailored to artists' needs. With six expertly soundproofed rehearsal studios and a cutting-edge recording/drum/control room, it's the perfect space for producers and engineers to bring their visions to fruition. Engineered with Dante wiring, each studio seamlessly transitions from rehearsal to live recording, ensuring flexibility for diverse creative needs. Co-founded by Jasan Radford and Ted Wenri, Blueprint Studios prioritizes artists' comfort and productivity, reflecting their commitment to fostering a supportive environment for musical innovation.

Media Contact:

Bob Bradley

Press@BradleyPublicity.com



Jasan Radford

radfordmediagroup@gmail.com