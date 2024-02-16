Car-as-a-Service Market is Projected to Grow at 6.8% CAGR to Top US$ 225.65 billion by 2030

Car-as-a-Service Market

On the basis of end use, the corporate segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car-as-a-service Market by Propulsion Type (IC Powered Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle), End Use (Private, and Corporate), and Vehicle Type (Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV), Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Economical Car, Executive Car, and Luxury Car): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global car-as-a-service industry garnered $122.2 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $225.65 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12371

Changing consumer sentiment toward vehicle ownership and rising traction from the millennial toward new mobility solutions are the key growth drivers of the car-as-a-service market. Cars-as-a-service is one of the cost-effective transportation solutions for short duration as compared to traditional car ownership along with several add on benefits to the end consumers. Corporate consumers are holding dominance on the global cars-as-a-service market as compared to private consumers owing to its cost effectiveness and organization can manage the capital expenditure effectively.

Electric vehicles and electric vehicles (EV) battery recycling

Electric vehicles aren’t a new phenomenon. In fact, Elon Musk has said that California’s mandate in 2003 to have at least 10% of its mobility from electric vehicles was one factor that inspired him to turn to this industry. Despite being introduced in the late 1990s, there are many reasons why this idea didn’t gain much traction. One primary reason was there was not enough research done regarding the working and efficiency of electric vehicle batteries. Later, as the demands for reduction in carbon emissions grew, research in this field intensified. Studies in this field have shown that out of all materials and metals, lithium-ion batteries work best for electric vehicles.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐁𝐌𝐖 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏, 𝐕𝐎𝐋𝐕𝐎 𝐂𝐀𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐋𝐘𝐅𝐓, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐘, 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐌𝐄𝐌𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐎𝐁𝐈𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐏𝐕𝐓 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐅𝐀𝐈𝐑 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏., 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐙 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐄𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐃𝐀𝐈𝐌𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐆

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/car-as-a-service-market/purchase-options

By end use, the corporate segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global car-as-a-service market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing leisure activities and decreasing consumer confidence for vehicle purchasing. However, the private segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to growing need to utilize all corporate activities and business operations for effective mobility solution for shorter duration, or longer duration.

The third method is direct recycling methods which involves the direct removal and reuse of cathode material with some reconditioning. The direct recycling method is considered to be the most ideal form of recycling as it has the highest productivity of all. This is because the crystal structures that are formed are kept intact which allows their future use. Recently, a study was published in the Journal of American Chemical Society which highlighted that a mixture of lithium iodide and lithium hydroxide was able to extract the metal efficiently from batteries at lower temperatures. Moreover, when cobalt oxide and manganese dioxide were added to this mixture, the purity of the metal extracted was much higher than what was extracted from other recycling methods. Thus, using this mixture, extraction of higher amount of purified metal was made possible which increased the life and efficiency of the battery made from these recycled materials.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, Europe, followed by North America, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Moreover, this region held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global car-as-a-service market, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to owing to the increasing adoption of car-as-a-service and shared mobility outlook. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Market participants of the car as a service are focusing on certain strategies to manage the fleet operations by decreased staff sizes, slashed fleet budgets, and reduced salaries in the short to overcome the financial downturn. For instance, Hertz, a leading player in the car as a service market has canceled new fleet orders, laid off around 10,000 employees out of 29,000, and senior leaders took significant pay cuts to manage the financial downturn. In conclusion, factors such as the decrease in the income of consumers, the concern of coronavirus transmission in public transport, and the high cost associated with car buying will help the market to recover at a considerable rate in the near future.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12371

Flexibility and convenience of car-as-a-service and its cost-efficiency over buying car ownership in shorter duration drive the growth of the global car-as-a-service market. However, mileage restriction of car-as-a-service and obsolescence of the aged fleet restrain the market growth. On the other hand, development of strong digital platform to operate the services effectively and expansion of dealer network for better reach present opportunities to the market players.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By propulsion type, the electric vehicle segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the corporate segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the economical car segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

Europe dominated the global car-as-a-service market in 2020 in terms of market share.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

In-Car Infotainment Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/08/03/2273859/0/en/In-Car-Infotainment-Market-to-Portray-37-53-Billion-by-2028-Allied-Market-Research.html

Luxury Car Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-car-market-to-reach-1-03-trillion-globally-by-2031-at-6-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301770185.html

Electric Vehicle Motor Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/11/21/2560019/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Motor-Market-Size-to-Reach-34-4-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

