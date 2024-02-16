Submit Release
Updated MPD Seeks a Suspect in an Armed Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking the community’s help to identify a suspect who committed an armed robbery in Southeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at approximately 9:40 a.m., the victim was in a business in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The suspects approached the victim as he was leaving the store. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24016419

