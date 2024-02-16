Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Sweet Girl Inspired Cause The Sweetest Book Club

11 Year Old Girl Sprinkle Bella worked on The Sweetest Gigs; and now is part Girls Design Tomorrow, she inspired the cause www.TheSweetestBookClub.com Love to Support Girl Causes and Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn $1000 donation for your cause and $1000 dining gift card www.LovetoSupportGirls.com Love to Support Girl Causes and Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn $1000 donation for your cause and $1000 dining gift card www.LovetoSupportGirls.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Girls who successfully completed The Sweetest Gigs; are invited to participate in Girls Design Tomorrow and create their own causes www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and rewards referrals to companies hiring with 12 Months of books and chocolate.

The Sweetest Book Club is a sweet inspired cause by exceptionally talented 11 year old girl 'Sprinkle Bella!'” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund causes.Exceptionally talented 11 year old girl, Sprinkle Bella inspired a meaningful cause/experience for girls to share; ' The Sweetest Book Club .'According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We're using Recruiting for Good collaboratively to fund and reward the sweetest book club experience; so more girls can share books and chocolate they love together."AboutThe Sweetest Book Club is a sweet cause/shared experience inspired by exceptionally talented 11 year old girl 'Sprinkle Bella.' She has been working on The Sweetest Gigs, and Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership mentoring program). Recruiting for Good will collaborate to fund the cause; and help parents (and relatives) earn 12 Months of Chocolate and Books delivered once a month for four girls. To earn club experience visit www.TheSweetestBookClub.com spend quality time with your besties.Have a Sweet Restaurant, love to support girls, and reward your customers dining gift cards? Join the Club...Inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good and we will generate proceeds by delivering sweet staffing services; make donations to girl's creative projects, team participation, or travel and reward generous dining gift cards for your sweet restaurant. To sign up visit www.LovetoSupportGirls.com Good for You+Community Too!Love to Support Girls! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund and sponsor meaningful experiences for girls. After successfully participating in referral program earn $1,000 to sponsor a girl's creative project, team participation (cheer, dance, robotics, or sports), or travel (school, sports, summer camp, or Girls Scouts); and earn sweet $1,000 dining gift card. www.LovetoSupportGirls.com Have a daughter/grand daughter who loves to write? Earn a sponsored creative writing opportunity (review a restaurant) to get published on LAParent.com. Just participate in Recruiting for Good.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.

11 Year Old Girl Sprinkle Bella works on Girls Design Tomorrow; she inspired cause and sweet experience to share with besties 'The Sweetest Book Club.'