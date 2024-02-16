What to Expect After Applying with FEMA

If you haven’t already, apply with FEMA. Homeowners and renters in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties with uninsured or underinsured damage caused by the August 24 - 26, 2023, disaster are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

If you already made repairs or started your recovery, you can still apply. FEMA inspectors are trained to recognize damage caused by a disaster even after recovery has started, and they will discuss that damage with you when they come to your home. Be prepared to show repair receipts, photos and any other disaster-related damage documentation as well.