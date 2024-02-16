Ensure coal and gas for electricity generation in 2024, PM asks

VIETNAM, February 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued a directive on Wednesday calling for hastened efforts to ensure adequate supply of coal and gas for electricity production as the dry season is coming.

Stressing the importance of ensuring national energy security as a foundation for socio-economic development and the success of industrialisation and modernisation, the directive said that the Government has attached special attention to ensuring electricity supply.

However, there have been difficulties in ensuring electricity supply in recent times. There were shortages of electricity in the Northern region in the late dry season last year, causing local outages.

Under Directive 05/CT-TTg, efforts must be enhanced to speed up the implementation of major energy projects with a focus on ensuring quality and progress.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade must focus on implementing the National Power Development Plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050 (PDP8).

Attention must be on implementing tasks to ensure electricity supply for the Northern region in coming years, including speeding up the three – circuit 500kV transmission line from Quảng Trạch to Phố Nối, which is expected to be completed by June this year.

The ministry must complete proposals for the Government’s decree about mechanisms and policies to encourage the development of rooftop solar power, and about mechanisms for gas-fired and wind power purchase.

Checks must be carried out on Northern region power generation projects to raise solutions speeding up construction progress and developing new power sources.

The Prime Minister also asks that the electricity system be operated safely to ensure electricity supply, while an electricity supply plan be raised to respond to possible negative scenarios.

Especially, Chính asked the ministry to monitor the supply of coal and gas of the National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) and Đông Bắc Corporation for electricity production following signed contracts.

The ministry must strictly implement State management of power generated, traded and sold outside the State sector to prevent all negative phenomena and corruption in the process.

Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) is requested to have plans to ensure power supply for the rush months of the coming dry season.

EVN must speed up the construction of power generation and transmission projects, including the three-circuit 500kV transmission line, expanded Hoà Bình Hydroelectricity project and Quảng Trạch 1 Thermoelectricity.

In addition, energy saving must be promoted.

PetroVietnam must speed up the progress of the Block B – Ô Môn gas power project in order to have the final investment decision as early as possible so the first gas flow can come live in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In late December, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued a decision to approve the plan for electricity supply in the peak months of the 2024 dry season from April to July.

Accordingly, Việt Nam will need around 109.183 billion kWh of electricity supply for the coming dry season. This will be sourced from domestic electricity generation plants and imports.

In late December EVN also sought approval for the import of wind power from Laos to make up for domestic supply shortage.

It was estimated that the Northern region might face a shortage of 1,2000 – 2,500 MW in 2024, especially in summer months.

At the Government’s meeting in January, Chính also asked for hastened efforts to prevent shortage of electricity and gasoline, especially when 2024 is forecast to be seriously affected by drought and water shortage due to El Nino. — VNS