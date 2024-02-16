Garco 10 launchs production and business at the beginning of the year

VIETNAM, February 16 - HÀ NỘI Garment 10 Joint Stock Company (Garco 10) has set a revenue target of VNĐ4.5 trillion (US$187.5 million) this year, 6.6 per cent higher than their 2023 goal.

Profit of VNĐ130 billion exceeds 5.7 per cent compared to last year; the average income of VNĐ9.5 million per person per month, an increase of 2.7 per cent year-on-year.

Garco 10 organised the launch of production and business for the new year on Thursday.

Thân Đức Việt, General Director of Garco 10, said that the world economic situation would still be extremely uncertain this year, however, the first quarter had shown better signs than the previous year, with a certain recovery of the world economy, especially the recovery of the European economy, rapid decline in inflation. Garco 10 has had orders until the end of April up to now.

Last year was a year of unprecedented difficulty, but the company gradually removed difficulties, found solutions to promote production and business, ensured jobs and stabilised income for workers, said Việt.

The total revenue of Garco 10 reached VNĐ4.25 trillion, an increase of 1.15 per cent compared to its plan. Pre-tax profit reached VNĐ123 billion, an increase of 11.8 per cent compared to plan.

Average income reaches VNĐ9.25 million per person per month, equal to the same period in 2022. VNS