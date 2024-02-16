Multiple Vietnamese companies declare cash dividends post Lunar New Year, boosting investors confidence

VIETNAM, February 16 - HÀ NỘI Banking, construction, aquaculture and textile companies have announced cash dividends for investors immediately after the Lunar New Year.

Many businesses will distribute cash dividends to shareholders at the highest rate of 15-20 per cent in cash.

Shareholders of the Southern Battery Joint Stock Company - Pinaco (PAC) will soon receive an interim dividend for the first phase of 2023, with a cash rate of 5 per cent, equivalent to VNĐ500 Vietnamese dong for each share.

The payment date is February 28. With over 46 million shares in circulation, PAC is estimated to pay a total of over VNĐ23 billion in this interim dividend to shareholders.

Việt Nam Chemical Group (Vinachem) holding over 51 per cent of the company's capital, will receive nearly VNĐ12 billion.

Another company, Cát Lợi Joint Stock Company (CLC), announced the preparation for an interim dividend for the first phase of 2023 in cash at a rate of 15 per cent, equivalent to VNĐ1,500 for each share. The dividend distribution date is February 28.

According to estimates, CLC will need to pay a total of about VNĐ39.3 billion to shareholders during this phase. This company is a subsidiary of Việt Nam National Tobacco Corporation (Vinataba). Currently, Vinataba holds 51 per cent of the charter capital in CLC, estimated to receive about VNĐ20 billion from this dividend distribution.

Thừa Thiên Huế Construction Joint Stock Company (HUB), will also distribute the 2023 dividend in cash at a rate of 10 per cent, equivalent to VNĐ1,000 for each share. The payment date is February 29.

With nearly 26.3 million shares in circulation, the company plans to allocate over VNĐ26 billion for this interim dividend. Việt Nam Disinfection Joint Stock Company (VFG) announced the interim dividend for the second phase of 2023 at a rate of 10 per cent in cash, meaning shareholders will receive 1,000 for each share.

The company will make the payment on March 8. With almost 42 million shares in circulation, VFG is estimated to allocate VNĐ42 billion for this interim dividend.

Currently, PAN Group is the largest shareholder of VFG, holding nearly 42 per cent of the charter capital and expected to receive nearly VNĐ1.8 billion from this dividend distribution.

In the credit institution group, Việt Nam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB) finalised the shareholder list at the end of January for the 2023 interim dividend in cash at a rate of 6 per cent, meaning investors will receive VNĐ600 for each share.

VIB is also the first bank to distribute cash dividends in 2024. The dividend payment date is February 21. With a charter capital of over VNĐ25 trillion, equivalent to over 2.5 billion shares, it is estimated that the bank will allocate over VNĐ1.52 trillion for shareholders in this dividend distribution. VNS