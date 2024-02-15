There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,376 in the last 365 days.
Condolence Book Signing by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman on the Passing of Former Chile President Sebastián Piñera
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, signing the condolence book on the passing of the former President of Chile Sebastián Piñera, at the Embassy of the Republic of Chile, 15 February 2024
