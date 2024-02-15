- Docket Number:
- FDA-2010-D-0283
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance provides recommendations to holders of new drug applications (NDAs) and abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) regarding the types of changes to be documented in annual reports. Specifically, the guidance describes chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) postapproval manufacturing changes that we have determined will likely have a minimal potential to have an adverse effect on product quality and, therefore, should be documented by applicants in an annual report.
