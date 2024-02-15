Drug Trials Snapshots: BIMZELX

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups?

Adverse reactions through Week 16 of the placebo-controlled trials (Pool S1) by sex, age, and race are presented in Table 8, Table 9, and Table 10.

Table 8. Adverse Reactions Occurring in ≥1% of Subjects Treated With BIMZELX and More Frequently in BIMZELX Than Placebo, by Sex, Pool S1

Adverse Reaction BIMZELX Placebo Female

N=186

n (%) Male

N=484

n (%) Female

N=51

n (%) Male

N=118

n (%) Upper respiratory infectionsa 37 (19.9) 65 (13.4) 9 (17.6) 15 (12.7) Candida infectionsb 23 (12.4) 43 (8.9) 1 (2.0) 0 (0.0) Headache 8 (4.3) 14 (2.9) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Injection site reactionsc 8 (4.3) 11 (2.3) 1 (2.0) 1 (0.8) Tinea infectionsd 1 (0.5) 17 (3.5) 0 (0.0) 1 (0.8) Gastroenteritise 9 (4.8) 20 (4.1) 3 (5.9) 3 (2.5) Herpes simplex infectionsf 5 (2.7) 4 (0.8) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Acne 4 (2.2) 4 (0.8) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Folliculitis 1 (0.5) 7 (1.4) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Fatigue 2 (1.1) 5 (1.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0)

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

a Upper respiratory infections include nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, pharyngitis, rhinitis, viral upper respiratory tract infection, tonsillitis, sinusitis, pharyngitis streptococcal, pharyngitis bacterial, peritonsillar abscess, viral rhinitis, and influenza

b Candida infections include oral candidiasis, oropharyngeal candidiasis, vulvovaginal candidiasis, vulvovaginal mycotic infection, oral fungal infection, oropharyngitis fungal, skin candida, genital candidiasis, and fungal pharyngitis

c Injection site reactions include injection site reaction, injection site erythema, injection site pain, injection site edema, injection site bruising, and injection site swelling

d Tinea infections include tinea pedis, fungal skin infection, tinea versicolor, tinea cruris, tinea infection, body tinea, and onychomycosis

e Gastroenteritis includes gastroenteritis, gastroenteritis viral, gastroenteritis bacterial, enterovirus infection, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, enteritis, enterocolitis, and gastritis

f Herpes simplex infections include herpes simplex and oral herpes

Table 9. Adverse Reactions Occurring in ≥1% of Subjects Treated With BIMZELX and More Frequently in BIMZELX Than Placebo, by Age Group, Pool S1

Adverse Reaction BIMZELX Placebo <40 Years

N=249

n (%) 40 to <65 Years

N=366

n (%) ≥65 Years

N=55

n (%) <40 Years

N=54

n (%) 40 to <65 Years

N=101

n (%) ≥65 Years

N=14

n (%) Upper respiratory infectionsa 50 (20.1) 47 (12.8) 5 (9.1) 13 (24.1) 10 (9.9) 1 (7.1) Candida infectionsb 24 (9.6) 32 (8.7) 10 (18.2) 0 (0.0) 1 (1.0) 0 (0.0) Headache 12 (4.8) 9 (2.5) 1 (1.8) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Injection site reactionsc 9 (3.6) 8 (2.2) 2 (3.6) 2 (3.7) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Tinea infectionsd 8 (3.2) 9 (2.5) 1 (1.8) 0 (0.0) 1 (1.0) 0 (0.0) Gastroenteritise 14 (5.6) 13 (3.6) 2 (3.6) 3 (5.6) 2 (2.0) 1 (7.1) Herpes simplex infectionsf 7 (2.8) 1 (0.3) 1 (1.8) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Acne 4 (1.6) 4 (1.1) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Folliculitis 4 (1.6) 4 (1.1) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Fatigue 4 (1.6) 2 (0.5) 1 (1.8) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0)

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

a Upper respiratory infections include nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, pharyngitis, rhinitis, viral upper respiratory tract infection, tonsillitis, sinusitis, pharyngitis streptococcal, pharyngitis bacterial, peritonsillar abscess, viral rhinitis, and influenza

b Candida infections include oral candidiasis, oropharyngeal candidiasis, vulvovaginal candidiasis, vulvovaginal mycotic infection, oral fungal infection, oropharyngitis fungal, skin candida, genital candidiasis, and fungal pharyngitis

c Injection site reactions include injection site reaction, injection site erythema, injection site pain, injection site edema, injection site bruising, and injection site swelling

d Tinea infections include tinea pedis, fungal skin infection, tinea versicolor, tinea cruris, tinea infection, body tinea, and onychomycosis

e Gastroenteritis includes gastroenteritis, gastroenteritis viral, gastroenteritis bacterial, enterovirus infection, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, enteritis, enterocolitis, and gastritis

f Herpes simplex infections include herpes simplex and oral herpes

Table 10. Adverse Reactions Occurring in ≥1% of Subjects Treated With BIMZELX and More Frequently in BIMZELX Than Placebo, by Race, Pool S1

Adverse Reaction BIMZELX Placebo Asian

N=84

n (%) Black or

African American

N=15

n (%) Other

N=10

n (%) White

N=561

n (%) Asian

N=25

n (%) Other

N=2

n (%) White

N=142

n (%) Upper respiratory infectionsa 14 (16.7) 1 (6.7) 3 (30.0) 84 (15.0) 2 (8.0) 1 (50.0) 21 (14.8) Candida infectionsb 7 (8.3) 1 (6.7) 0 (0.0) 58 (10.3) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 1 (0.7) Headache 1 (1.2) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 21 (3.7) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Injection site reactionsc 3 (3.6) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 16 (2.9) 1 (4.0) 0 (0.0) 1 (0.7) Tinea infectionsd 5 (6.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 13 (2.3) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 1 (0.7) Gastroenteritise 7 (8.3) 1 (6.7) 0 (0.0) 21 (3.7) 2 (8.0) 0 (0.0) 4 (2.8) Herpes simplex infectionsf 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 9 (1.6) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Acne 4 (4.8) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 4 (0.7) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Folliculitis 2 (2.4) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 6 (1.1) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Fatigue 0 (0.0) 1 (6.7) 0 (0.0) 6 (1.1) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0)