Drug Trials Snapshots: BIMZELX
Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups?
Adverse reactions through Week 16 of the placebo-controlled trials (Pool S1) by sex, age, and race are presented in Table 8, Table 9, and Table 10.
Table 8. Adverse Reactions Occurring in ≥1% of Subjects Treated With BIMZELX and More Frequently in BIMZELX Than Placebo, by Sex, Pool S1
|
Adverse Reaction
|
BIMZELX
|
Placebo
|
Female
|
Male
|
Female
|
Male
|
Upper respiratory infectionsa
|
37 (19.9)
|
65 (13.4)
|
9 (17.6)
|
15 (12.7)
|
Candida infectionsb
|
23 (12.4)
|
43 (8.9)
|
1 (2.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Headache
|
8 (4.3)
|
14 (2.9)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Injection site reactionsc
|
8 (4.3)
|
11 (2.3)
|
1 (2.0)
|
1 (0.8)
|
Tinea infectionsd
|
1 (0.5)
|
17 (3.5)
|
0 (0.0)
|
1 (0.8)
|
Gastroenteritise
|
9 (4.8)
|
20 (4.1)
|
3 (5.9)
|
3 (2.5)
|
Herpes simplex infectionsf
|
5 (2.7)
|
4 (0.8)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Acne
|
4 (2.2)
|
4 (0.8)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Folliculitis
|
1 (0.5)
|
7 (1.4)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Fatigue
|
2 (1.1)
|
5 (1.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
Source: Adapted from FDA Review
a Upper respiratory infections include nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, pharyngitis, rhinitis, viral upper respiratory tract infection, tonsillitis, sinusitis, pharyngitis streptococcal, pharyngitis bacterial, peritonsillar abscess, viral rhinitis, and influenza
b Candida infections include oral candidiasis, oropharyngeal candidiasis, vulvovaginal candidiasis, vulvovaginal mycotic infection, oral fungal infection, oropharyngitis fungal, skin candida, genital candidiasis, and fungal pharyngitis
c Injection site reactions include injection site reaction, injection site erythema, injection site pain, injection site edema, injection site bruising, and injection site swelling
d Tinea infections include tinea pedis, fungal skin infection, tinea versicolor, tinea cruris, tinea infection, body tinea, and onychomycosis
e Gastroenteritis includes gastroenteritis, gastroenteritis viral, gastroenteritis bacterial, enterovirus infection, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, enteritis, enterocolitis, and gastritis
f Herpes simplex infections include herpes simplex and oral herpes
Table 9. Adverse Reactions Occurring in ≥1% of Subjects Treated With BIMZELX and More Frequently in BIMZELX Than Placebo, by Age Group, Pool S1
|
Adverse Reaction
|
BIMZELX
|
Placebo
|
<40 Years
|
40 to <65 Years
|
≥65 Years
|
<40 Years
|
40 to <65 Years
|
≥65 Years
|
Upper respiratory infectionsa
|
50 (20.1)
|
47 (12.8)
|
5 (9.1)
|
13 (24.1)
|
10 (9.9)
|
1 (7.1)
|
Candida infectionsb
|
24 (9.6)
|
32 (8.7)
|
10 (18.2)
|
0 (0.0)
|
1 (1.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Headache
|
12 (4.8)
|
9 (2.5)
|
1 (1.8)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Injection site reactionsc
|
9 (3.6)
|
8 (2.2)
|
2 (3.6)
|
2 (3.7)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Tinea infectionsd
|
8 (3.2)
|
9 (2.5)
|
1 (1.8)
|
0 (0.0)
|
1 (1.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Gastroenteritise
|
14 (5.6)
|
13 (3.6)
|
2 (3.6)
|
3 (5.6)
|
2 (2.0)
|
1 (7.1)
|
Herpes simplex infectionsf
|
7 (2.8)
|
1 (0.3)
|
1 (1.8)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Acne
|
4 (1.6)
|
4 (1.1)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Folliculitis
|
4 (1.6)
|
4 (1.1)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Fatigue
|
4 (1.6)
|
2 (0.5)
|
1 (1.8)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
Source: Adapted from FDA Review
a Upper respiratory infections include nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, pharyngitis, rhinitis, viral upper respiratory tract infection, tonsillitis, sinusitis, pharyngitis streptococcal, pharyngitis bacterial, peritonsillar abscess, viral rhinitis, and influenza
b Candida infections include oral candidiasis, oropharyngeal candidiasis, vulvovaginal candidiasis, vulvovaginal mycotic infection, oral fungal infection, oropharyngitis fungal, skin candida, genital candidiasis, and fungal pharyngitis
c Injection site reactions include injection site reaction, injection site erythema, injection site pain, injection site edema, injection site bruising, and injection site swelling
d Tinea infections include tinea pedis, fungal skin infection, tinea versicolor, tinea cruris, tinea infection, body tinea, and onychomycosis
e Gastroenteritis includes gastroenteritis, gastroenteritis viral, gastroenteritis bacterial, enterovirus infection, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, enteritis, enterocolitis, and gastritis
f Herpes simplex infections include herpes simplex and oral herpes
Table 10. Adverse Reactions Occurring in ≥1% of Subjects Treated With BIMZELX and More Frequently in BIMZELX Than Placebo, by Race, Pool S1
|
Adverse Reaction
|
BIMZELX
|
Placebo
|
Asian
|
Black or
|
Other
|
White
|
Asian
|
Other
|
White
|
Upper respiratory infectionsa
|
14 (16.7)
|
1 (6.7)
|
3 (30.0)
|
84 (15.0)
|
2 (8.0)
|
1 (50.0)
|
21 (14.8)
|
Candida infectionsb
|
7 (8.3)
|
1 (6.7)
|
0 (0.0)
|
58 (10.3)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
1 (0.7)
|
Headache
|
1 (1.2)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
21 (3.7)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Injection site reactionsc
|
3 (3.6)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
16 (2.9)
|
1 (4.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
1 (0.7)
|
Tinea infectionsd
|
5 (6.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
13 (2.3)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
1 (0.7)
|
Gastroenteritise
|
7 (8.3)
|
1 (6.7)
|
0 (0.0)
|
21 (3.7)
|
2 (8.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
4 (2.8)
|
Herpes simplex infectionsf
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
9 (1.6)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Acne
|
4 (4.8)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
4 (0.7)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Folliculitis
|
2 (2.4)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
6 (1.1)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
Fatigue
|
0 (0.0)
|
1 (6.7)
|
0 (0.0)
|
6 (1.1)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
|
0 (0.0)
Source: Adapted from FDA Review
a Upper respiratory infections include nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, pharyngitis, rhinitis, viral upper respiratory tract infection, tonsillitis, sinusitis, pharyngitis streptococcal, pharyngitis bacterial, peritonsillar abscess, viral rhinitis, and influenza
b Candida infections include oral candidiasis, oropharyngeal candidiasis, vulvovaginal candidiasis, vulvovaginal mycotic infection, oral fungal infection, oropharyngitis fungal, skin candida, genital candidiasis, and fungal pharyngitis
c Injection site reactions include injection site reaction, injection site erythema, injection site pain, injection site edema, injection site bruising, and injection site swelling
d Tinea infections include tinea pedis, fungal skin infection, tinea versicolor, tinea cruris, tinea infection, body tinea, and onychomycosis
e Gastroenteritis includes gastroenteritis, gastroenteritis viral, gastroenteritis bacterial, enterovirus infection, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, enteritis, enterocolitis, and gastritis
f Herpes simplex infections include herpes simplex and oral herpes