Drug Trials Snapshots: BIMZELX

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups?

Adverse reactions through Week 16 of the placebo-controlled trials (Pool S1) by sex, age, and race are presented in Table 8, Table 9, and Table 10.

Table 8. Adverse Reactions Occurring in ≥1% of Subjects Treated With BIMZELX and More Frequently in BIMZELX Than Placebo, by Sex, Pool S1

 

Adverse Reaction

BIMZELX

Placebo

Female
N=186
n (%)

Male
N=484
n (%)

Female
N=51
n (%)

Male
N=118
n (%)

Upper respiratory infectionsa

37 (19.9)

65 (13.4)

9 (17.6)

15 (12.7)

Candida infectionsb

23 (12.4)

43 (8.9)

1 (2.0)

0 (0.0)

Headache

8 (4.3)

14 (2.9)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Injection site reactionsc

8 (4.3)

11 (2.3)

1 (2.0)

1 (0.8)

Tinea infectionsd

1 (0.5)

17 (3.5)

0 (0.0)

1 (0.8)

Gastroenteritise

9 (4.8)

20 (4.1)

3 (5.9)

3 (2.5)

Herpes simplex infectionsf

5 (2.7)

4 (0.8)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Acne

4 (2.2)

4 (0.8)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Folliculitis

1 (0.5)

7 (1.4)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Fatigue

2 (1.1)

5 (1.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Source: Adapted from FDA Review
a Upper respiratory infections include nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, pharyngitis, rhinitis, viral upper respiratory tract infection, tonsillitis, sinusitis, pharyngitis streptococcal, pharyngitis bacterial, peritonsillar abscess, viral rhinitis, and influenza
b Candida infections include oral candidiasis, oropharyngeal candidiasis, vulvovaginal candidiasis, vulvovaginal mycotic infection, oral fungal infection, oropharyngitis fungal, skin candida, genital candidiasis, and fungal pharyngitis
c Injection site reactions include injection site reaction, injection site erythema, injection site pain, injection site edema, injection site bruising, and injection site swelling
d Tinea infections include tinea pedis, fungal skin infection, tinea versicolor, tinea cruris, tinea infection, body tinea, and onychomycosis
e Gastroenteritis includes gastroenteritis, gastroenteritis viral, gastroenteritis bacterial, enterovirus infection, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, enteritis, enterocolitis, and gastritis
f Herpes simplex infections include herpes simplex and oral herpes

Table 9. Adverse Reactions Occurring in ≥1% of Subjects Treated With BIMZELX and More Frequently in BIMZELX Than Placebo, by Age Group, Pool S1

 

Adverse Reaction

BIMZELX

Placebo

<40 Years
N=249
n (%)

40 to <65 Years
N=366
n (%)

≥65 Years
N=55
n (%)

<40 Years
N=54
n (%)

40 to <65 Years
N=101
n (%)

≥65 Years
N=14
n (%)

Upper respiratory infectionsa

50 (20.1)

47 (12.8)

5 (9.1)

13 (24.1)

10 (9.9)

1 (7.1)

Candida infectionsb

24 (9.6)

32 (8.7)

10 (18.2)

0 (0.0)

1 (1.0)

0 (0.0)

Headache

12 (4.8)

9 (2.5)

1 (1.8)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Injection site reactionsc

9 (3.6)

8 (2.2)

2 (3.6)

2 (3.7)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Tinea infectionsd

8 (3.2)

9 (2.5)

1 (1.8)

0 (0.0)

1 (1.0)

0 (0.0)

Gastroenteritise

14 (5.6)

13 (3.6)

2 (3.6)

3 (5.6)

2 (2.0)

1 (7.1)

Herpes simplex infectionsf

7 (2.8)

1 (0.3)

1 (1.8)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Acne

4 (1.6)

4 (1.1)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Folliculitis

4 (1.6)

4 (1.1)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Fatigue

4 (1.6)

2 (0.5)

1 (1.8)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Source: Adapted from FDA Review
Table 10. Adverse Reactions Occurring in ≥1% of Subjects Treated With BIMZELX and More Frequently in BIMZELX Than Placebo, by Race, Pool S1

 

Adverse Reaction

BIMZELX

Placebo

Asian
N=84
n (%)

Black or
African American
N=15
n (%)

Other
N=10
n (%)

White
N=561
n (%)

Asian
N=25
n (%)

Other
N=2
n (%)

White
N=142
n (%)

Upper respiratory infectionsa

14 (16.7)

1 (6.7)

3 (30.0)

84 (15.0)

2 (8.0)

1 (50.0)

21 (14.8)

Candida infectionsb

7 (8.3)

1 (6.7)

0 (0.0)

58 (10.3)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

1 (0.7)

Headache

1 (1.2)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

21 (3.7)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Injection site reactionsc

3 (3.6)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

16 (2.9)

1 (4.0)

0 (0.0)

1 (0.7)

Tinea infectionsd

5 (6.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

13 (2.3)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

1 (0.7)

Gastroenteritise

7 (8.3)

1 (6.7)

0 (0.0)

21 (3.7)

2 (8.0)

0 (0.0)

4 (2.8)

Herpes simplex infectionsf

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

9 (1.6)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Acne

4 (4.8)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

4 (0.7)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Folliculitis

2 (2.4)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

6 (1.1)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Fatigue

0 (0.0)

1 (6.7)

0 (0.0)

6 (1.1)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

0 (0.0)

Source: Adapted from FDA Review
