16 February 2024: The Week in Australian Foreign Affairs

This week in Australian foreign affairs: PM joint statement on Israel’s ground offensive in Rafah; new support for Ukraine; Australia to support 250 Pacific athletes to join Olympic Games in Paris; and more.

On 15 February, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued a joint statement with prime ministers of Canada and New Zealand following reports of Israel’s planned military operation in Rafah. The statement outlined the grave concerns with plans by Israel to begin a “ground offensive into Rafah,” highlighting that a “military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic.” “About 1.5 million Palestinians are taking refuge in the area, including many of our citizens and their families.” The statement also called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of hostages still held by Hamas since the 7 October attack. It went on to further state that the “International Court of Justice has been clear: Israel must ensure the delivery of basic services and essential humanitarian assistance and must protect civilians. The Court’s decisions on provisional measures are binding.” Australia, Canada, and New Zealand “remain steadfast in their commitment to a two-state solution, including the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, where Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace, security, and dignity

The PM’s office issued a joint media release on 15 February with Deputy PM and Minister for Defence Richard Marles and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong announcing the provision of a “$50 million grant to the International Fund for Ukraine, directly supporting the procurement of priority military capabilities.” The release comes ahead of the second anniversary of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. Albanese reiterated Australia’s “steadfast… commitment to support Ukraine and the Ukrainians who are defending their people, their territory, and their sovereignty.” The contribution will take “Australia’s overall support to Ukraine to approximately $960 million, including $780 million in assistance for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.” Australia’s contributions extend beyond materiel and financial support, and include support for the multinational efforts under Operation Kudu. Australian personnel continue to train Ukrainian soldiers as part of an extended and expanded mission in the United Kingdom. Additionally, “Australia’s E-7A Wedgetail aircraft is also lending its unique capabilities in Germany to help protect a vital international gateway of military and humanitarian assistance into Ukraine.” Marles remarked that “this contribution to the International Fund for Ukraine will help Ukraine procure the equipment it needs as a priority, delivering real-time effects on the battlefield.” Wong also remarked that Australians “are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the brave Ukrainians who are defending their people, their territory, and their sovereignty.

On 14 February, Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy announced new Australian support for Pacific athletes travelling to Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. “The Australian Government, through PacificAus Sports, will partner with the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) to support more than 250 athletes from 13 Pacific nations as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.” The athletes will compete across 15 sports “including athletics, swimming, boxing, weightlifting and Rugby7s.” The announcement also highlights “Australia’s commitment to promoting greater inclusion of women and girls in sport at the highest levels.”

On 13 February, Minister for Trade and Tourism, and Special Minister of State Don Farrell discussed Australia-China trade relations with ABC Business, remarking that Australia wanted “tariffs on Australian wines removed.” He noted further that the government was willing to “resume our WTO application ASAP” if China continued to implement them. Farrell will meet with his Chinese counterparts at the World Trade Organization conference in two weeks.

Wong joined Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts on 9 February in meeting with India’s Minister of External Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and 17 Ministers, Secretaries-General and high-level delegates at the Indian Ocean Conference 2024 held in Perth. The conference theme was “Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean” and presented the delegates “an opportunity to discuss positive and practical ways in which we can work towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean; a community in which agreed rules and norms empower all states to cooperate, trade and thrive.”

Also on 9 February, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles issued a media release announcing a new mobility arrangement for Talented Early-professionals Scheme, “or simply MATES.” The scheme “will give Indian university graduates and early career professionals the opportunity to live and work in Australia for up to two years, and to gain employment and valuable experience in their areas of expertise.” Eligible fields for the scheme “will include renewable energy, mining, engineering, information and communication technology, artificial intelligence, financial technology, and agricultural technology.” MATES was established under the Australia-India Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement, co-signed by both nations on 23 May 2023. “It will commence as a pilot with 3,000 places for primary applicants per program year.”

Dr Adam Bartley is the managing editor for AIIA’s Australian Outlook and weekly columnist for The Week in Australian Foreign Affairs. He is a former Fulbright Scholar and resident fellow at the Elliot School for International Affairs, the George Washington University. Adam also has positions as post-doctoral fellow at the Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation RMIT University and as program manager of the AI Trilateral Experts Group. He can be found on Twitter here.

This article is published under a Creative Commons License and may be republished with attribution.