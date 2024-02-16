Submit Release
SIMS Provides heads up Climate Early Warning System workshop (CLEWS) for Agriculture sector

HONIARA, SOLOMONISLANDS (8THfEB 2024) The Ministry of environment climate change disaster management and meteorology (MECDM) through the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service (SIMS) kick started its 2024 workplan with a meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) and SAPE Commercial Farm.

The meeting is part a project  to enhance the Climate and Ocean Services within the SIMS through strengthened capability for the provision of concrete and innovative climate services.

The meeting is important as weather and climate events have significant impacts on the socio-economic development of Solomon Islands. The SIMS through its climate and ocean services are responsible for providing monthly, sub-seasonal and seasonal time scales for informed decision making by individuals and organisations, in this case MAL and SAPE Farm.

To effectively provide this service requires accurate data collection and carryout consultation with the Agriculture sector and SAPE Farm to understand the climate information to support reduce economic impediments and mitigate disaster risks that might affect societies.

After the meeting the SIMS expects MAL, SAPE Farm and all relevant agencies to understand the project scope and identify additional agricultural pilot sites to be included in the project implementation program.

The meeting is made possible through funding support from the Food and Agriculture (FAO) Honiara office.

Ends//

