Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.15.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Christine Casey, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Freight Policy at the California State Transportation Agency. Casey has been a Senior Consultant at the California State Assembly since 2019. She was Director of Partner Engagement at the California Council on Science and Technology from 2017 to 2019. Casey was a Budget Analyst for the Department of Finance from 2015 to 2017. She was a Consultant for the California State Assembly in 2015. Casey was a Fellow at the California Council on Science and Technology from 2014 to 2015. She was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of California, San Diego from 2011 to 2014 and an Adjunct Professor at the University of San Diego in 2014. Casey earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree in Biological Science from the State University of New York, Brockport and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Biology from the University of Rochester. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $165,576. Casey is a Democrat.

Ana Jovel Melendez, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Legislative Affairs at the California Environmental Protection Agency. Jovel Melendez has been Director of Legislative Affairs at the State Water Resources Control Board since 2021. She served as a Legislative Staffer in the California State Assembly from 2016 to 2021. Jovel Melendez was Deputy Director of the Kenneth L. Maddy Institute from 2014 to 2016. She served several roles in the Office of U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer from 2005 to 2014, including State Projects Director. Jovel Melendez is a member of Hispanas Organized for Political Equality and the HOPE Leadership Institute. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from California State University, Fresno. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $167,328. She is a Democrat.

Pedro Galvao, of Greenbrae, has been appointed Strategic Initiatives and Policy Advisor at the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. Galvao has been Deputy Director of Legislation for the California Department of Housing and Community Development since 2021. He served in several roles for the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California from 2016 to 2021, including Policy Director, Senior Policy Manager and Regional Planning and Policy Manager. He was a Regional Planner for the Association of Bay Area Governments from 2013 to 2016. Galvao earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics and French Literature from Whitman College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $160,380.

Jonathan Cousimano, of Washington D.C., has been appointed Director of Federal Affairs in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom. Cousimano has been Senior Director for Member Engagement at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee since 2019. He held many roles in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2014 to 2019 for Congresswoman Julia Brownley and Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán. Cousimano earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $200,856. He is a Democrat.

Thomisha Wallace, of Stockton, has been appointed Executive Director of the California Youth Empowerment Commission. Wallace has been Chair of the Center for Excellence Advisory Committee in Family Finding, Engagement, and Support at the University of California, Davis since 2023. She held several roles at Stanford Sierra Youth & Families from 2017 to 2023, including Youth Advocate Manager and Career Pathways Program Coordinator. Wallace earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Sacramento and a Master of Public Policy degree in Social Work from Georgia State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $125,004. Wallace is a Democrat.

Jeffrey Keil, of Roseville, has been appointed Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Human Resources. Keil has been Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Justice since 2017 and was a Classification, Performance and Labor Analyst there from 2014 to 2017. He held several roles at On Assignment from 2011 to 2013, including Senior Recruiter and Recruiter. Keil was a Life Sciences Recruiter at PROVEN Inc. from 2010 to 2011. He was a National Recruiter for Culver Careers from 2009 to 2010. Keil is Past President of the Statewide Labor Relations Forum. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management of Human Resources and Organizational Behavior from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $133,032. Keil is a Democrat.

Mary Leslie, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Independent System Operator Board of Governors, where she has served since 2019. Leslie has been President of the Los Angeles Business Council and Los Angeles Business Institute since 2001. She was Deputy Mayor of Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations for the City of Los Angeles from 1993 to 1995 and Deputy Associate Administrator for the Small Business Administration from 1992 to 1993. Leslie was California Finance Director for the Democratic Committee and Clinton for President from 1990 to 1992. She was National Finance Director for U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein in 1990. Leslie was Executive Director of the California Economic Development Commission for Lieutenant Governor Leo McCarthy from 1981 to 1989. She is a member of the University of California, Los Angeles Luskin Center for Innovation Advisory Committee and the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator. Leslie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Santa Clara University and a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Southern California. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $40,000. She is a Democrat.

Stacey Luna Baxter, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Gambling Control Commission. Baxter has been Executive Director of the Gambling Control Commission since 2015. She served in several roles at the Department of Justice from 2001 to 2015, including Assistant Bureau Chief in the Bureau of Gambling Control, Staff Services Manager II in the Division of Law Enforcement, Staff Services Manager I in the Civil Law Division, Assistant Budget Officer in the Budget Office, and Associate Budget Analyst in the Administration and Civil Law Divisions. Baxter was an Associate Budget Analyst in the Administrative Services Division at the Department of Consumer Affairs from 1993 to 2001. She is a member of the Tribal-State Association, International Association of Gaming Regulators, Problem Gambling Advisory Group, and the California Gaming Policy Advisory Committee. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,578. Baxter is registered without party preference.

###