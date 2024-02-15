PRESS RELEASE – U.S. Coast Guard Commandant makes Historic Visit to Samoa, Encourages Collaboration with Government and SPREP.

[Apia, February 15, 2024] – The U.S. Coast Guard Commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, embarked on a momentous visit to Samoa, aimed at fostering collaboration between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Government of Samoa, while also reinforcing ties with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP).

Admiral Fagan’s visit is the first by a U.S. Coast Guard Commandant to Samoa in recent history. Her presence signifies the shared commitment of the United States and Samoa in preserving maritime safety, promoting environmental protection, and enhancing bilateral cooperation in the Pacific region.

“The partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and Samoa, as well as our strong commitment to the Pacific region, is crucial in maintaining maritime safety, security, and stability. Together, we safeguard the vast waters, bridge gaps, and forge stronger bonds, ensuring a prosperous future for our shared interests and the well-being of coastal communities in the Pacific,” said Commandant Admiral Linda L. Fagan.

During her visit, Admiral Fagan engaged in a high-level discussion with the Honorable Minister of Police, Faualo Harry Schuster, along with a round-table discussion with representatives of Samoa Ports Authority, Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and the Ministry of Customs and Revenue. These discussions centered around strengthening maritime security, increasing search and rescue capabilities, sharing best practices in the field of maritime law enforcement, and future collaboration in the Samoa and the Pacific region. Admiral Fagan’s visit follows the inaugural U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane Operation Blue Pacific with its first international port call in Samoa last week from February 4 – 11, Harriet Lane conducted maritime security operations, community outreach and subject matter exchanges.

Admiral Fagan also sought to enhance collaboration with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP). Recognizing the importance of environmental stewardship in the Pacific, discussions focused on supporting SPREP’s initiatives in conserving the region’s marine resources, and the USCG role in responding to marine pollution.

The U.S. Coast Guard, renowned for its unrivaled expertise in maritime operations, is committed to bolstering partnerships with regional organizations such as SPREP. By exchanging knowledge, resources, and technical assistance, both parties aim to enhance the Pacific’s resilience to environmental challenges while promoting sustainable development.

The U.S. Coast Guard Commandant’s visit to Samoa underscores the vital role of collaboration between nations in tackling shared challenges in the Pacific. By reinforcing partnerships with the Government of Samoa and SPREP, the U.S. Coast Guard continues to exemplify its dedication to preserving the region’s maritime domain and promoting sustainable practices.

“The partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and Samoa is a testament to the shared commitment towards safeguarding maritime security and fostering regional stability. This enduring cooperation exemplifies the strength of our bond, rooted in mutual trust as we work hand in hand towards a safer, more prosperous future for both our nations,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Noriko Horiuchi

The visit of Admiral Fagan and the ongoing Blue Pacific mission by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane demonstrate the United States’ commitment to upholding the principles of regional cooperation, maritime security, and environmental sustainability in the Pacific. Through strengthened partnerships and ongoing dialogue, the United States and Samoa continue to contribute to the safety and prosperity of the region.

