PRESS RELEASE – AUSTRALIAN HIGH COMMISSION (Tender for construction of new Legislative Assembly Offices released.)

16 February 2024

Apia, SAMOA – The Office of the Clerk of the Legislative Assembly (OCLA), together with the Australian High Commission, hosted a pre-tender site visit earlier this week for shortlisted contractors bidding for the construction of Samoa’s new Legislative Assembly Offices (LAO).

The construction of the LAO is intended to deliver a modern, functional, and cost-effective building that is appropriately fitted out to meet the 21st century needs of Samoa’s parliamentary processes and support the institutions that improve democratic governance.

Funded by the Australian Government, and designed by the Alexander and Lloyd Group, the new building design is based on extensive consultations with OCLA, as well as groups such as Nuanua o le Alofa, ensuring the new building incorporates principles of universal access, energy efficiency, and climate resilience.

The site visit at Mulinu’u saw experts from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s development procurement section, project consultants Alexander and Lloyd Group, and construction specialists PML & Associates come together with the potential builders to familiarize themselves with the site and learn about its cultural significance from the Government of Samoa.

“Together with our previous support for the construction of Samoa’s Parliament Building, this new project demonstrates Australia’s continued commitment to its partnership with the Samoan Government – supporting a legislative environment that is transparent, efficient, and responsive to the needs of Samoa’s people,” said His Excellency Mr William Robinson, Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa.

Construction is expected to commence in June 2024, and is expected to span 18 months.

